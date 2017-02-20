Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Intel Is Trying to Manipulate AMD Ryzen Launch?
Uhh, where are these claims on SemiAccurate's site? I don't see jack from Charlie or Tom over at SA in regards to Intel demanding they do things a certain way, the only thing of note I see is that Intel appears to have started talking to them after nearly a year long drought, then again Intel did cull their entire PR/Marketing staff right around when that drought started.

http://semiaccurate.com/2017/02/20/intel-launch-atom-xeon-d-...

from the article

> They question itself was already curious but if we dive deeper into the story we see the claims have been made by Semi-Accurate, not the most unbiased source.

yup, charlie loves to make fun of intel, but then, this is different.

further down, in the comments:

> (wccftech) This article has an update on it. It says:

> [UPDATED  Feb 26 2017 7:16 PM ET]

> The editors-in-chief of two of Americas top PC hardware and technology publications have confirmed to Wccftech that they have indeed been approached by Intel regarding upcoming Ryzen reviews. Although both said that it was business as usual. Affirming that Intels response following AMDs Ryzen announcement was what they had expected it to be. Adding that nothing was particularly unusual about the emails they received from Intel.

> [End of update]

maybe it really is business as usual...?

The title is a clickbait. No proof, not even circumstantial.

