> They question itself was already curious but if we dive deeper into the story we see the claims have been made by Semi-Accurate, not the most unbiased source.
yup, charlie loves to make fun of intel, but then, this is different.
further down, in the comments:
> (wccftech) This article has an update on it. It says:
> [UPDATED Feb 26 2017 7:16 PM ET]
> The editors-in-chief of two of Americas top PC hardware and technology publications have confirmed to Wccftech that they have indeed been approached by Intel regarding upcoming Ryzen reviews. Although both said that it was business as usual. Affirming that Intels response following AMDs Ryzen announcement was what they had expected it to be. Adding that nothing was particularly unusual about the emails they received from Intel.
> [End of update]
maybe it really is business as usual...?
