How a French scholar was treated at US airport (translate.google.com)
49 points by DyslexicAtheist 1 hour ago | 22 comments





I'm not even half through this article but I felt an urge to say this: The automatic french-english translation is so good, I didn't even notice it at all. Good work, google!

Edit: now that I'm aware that the text I'm reading is a translation, I see the errors. I guess my brain just filtered it out. Still awesome though!

Beware the translation in some places. Google translates: "Une policière engueule une femme dont le garçon de trois ans court dans tous les sens" into "A police officer beats a woman whose three-year-old runs in all directions". The actual translation is: "A female police officer shouts at a woman whose 3-year-old is running all over the place"

Well, to be fair, the language used is rather simplistic. The vocabulary itself is of a higher level, but the grammar is really basic from the start to the end. Most of the article is also pure description and not a thesis or something. I guess all that helps a lot the automated translation tool.

Good to know, it makes a lot of sense. What do you think, was it written by a non-native speaker or is it comparable to something you find in a french newspaper?

    > A police officer beats a woman whose three-year-old runs in all directions
Is anyone able to give a better translation of this bit? Looks like the original sentence was "Une policière engueule une femme dont le garçon de trois ans court dans tous les sens"

From google:

How is it the same people working for one president less than 60 days later act so different ? or are they ?

No, they're not different. Every time I am visiting the states I have to go through the extra process of interviewing (due to things that happened a long time ago), and every time I am struck by how it seems like they're actively attempting to dehumanize the persons who are there. The border control is actually the #1 reason I am considering never visiting again. Though, as the original author, I love the US, so it's difficult.

Probably it's been like that always at the US border, it's just now it's popular to showcase such stories as an example of "look what Trump did to our country". I heard of horror stories at the US border way before Trump took office.

Obama didn't get blamed for such things because he clearly didn't want them to happen. They happened, can't tell how often, but he didn't want or intend that. I didn't have the impression that Dubya wanted to harass random foreigners either.

Trump, OTOH... America first!

That's one of the good thing about this whole media campaign against Trump. They media is throwing everything they can find at him and in the process expose a lot of heretofore ignored problems that have been festering for years. Maybe something will finally change?

IANAL but isn't getting paid for an intervention considered a job and thus requires a work visa?

reply


I think the appropriate outcome depends on whether they were going to be paid by the US institution.

If you're going to get paid, you need an appropriate visa.

Unfortunately some institutions don't understand this/don't want to understand this/tell you "it's fine, we do this all the time." But if you say the wrong thing at the border, you'll be denied entry and it'll get noted down for the next time you try and enter the country.

The leadership in that airport sec seams pretty crappy.

