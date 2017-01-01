Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
SHA1 collisions make Git vulnerable to attacks (metzdowd.com)
25 points by wyldfire 38 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





This argument still assumes that Git uses SHA1 for security. Linus points that out and John doesn't attempt to refute it, simply ignoring it. Linus should have used Murmur, CityHash or something - a SHA1 collision was going to happen eventually. By using a content identification hash function we could have avoided this argument entirely.

reply


A SHA1 collision has happened.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: