Support Grows for a Seattle to Vancouver Bullet Train (nextcity.org)
32 points by jseliger 1 hour ago | 7 comments





Won't happen. The political reality is that America is opposed to these things, and I'm not sure which party is more to blame.

Sorry, but it's true. These things come up over and over again, only to be killed root and branch by whatever means necessary.

Is there a good source to learn more about this, and especially your polarized view? I have friends into this discussion, but never understood the exact details each side was fussing about.

So is Canada. We have zero high speed rail. In fact, many traveller rail lines have been closed over the years. Sadly.

That whole area is completely geologically unstable. Before we build a bullet train we need to reinforce major buildings in Seattle and prepare Vancouver for a tsunami

I wonder how recently intensified U.S. customs enforcement will affect this project?

It affects demand for travel to the U.S.:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13742033

And the difficulty of crossing the border could deter some passengers:

https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13741423

Currently for VAN-SEA train they inspect your passport before you board. It also stops at the border but they just walk through the train. Of course they could hold you then but for the most part you would be denied entry on the train without being detained.

One hour travel time and three hour delay while the CPB agent grills you on the wikipedia definition of a red-black tree.

(https://twitter.com/cyberomin/status/835888786462625792)

