Sorry, but it's true. These things come up over and over again, only to be killed root and branch by whatever means necessary.
reply
It affects demand for travel to the U.S.:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13742033
And the difficulty of crossing the border could deter some passengers:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13741423
(https://twitter.com/cyberomin/status/835888786462625792)
Sorry, but it's true. These things come up over and over again, only to be killed root and branch by whatever means necessary.
reply