Ask HN: Can I email people who use my app?

I released an app an app a while ago, that initially suffered from not having a free-trial period. People were downloading it and creating accounts, but failing to purchase premium features. Based on my analytics, I can see that they poked around, saw that many of the features were unavailable, and never returned to the app. I implemented a default free trial period as a solution, and that has been working very well with new users. I would love to get the people who signed up before I was giving out free trials, to log back in, so that they can experience a free trial of the premium features. This would require sending them an email. I feel like this is a breach of privacy, since, I never indicated when they signed up that I would contact them or use their email in any way. What should I do? I'm prepared to consider that bunch of users a loss, but I figured I'd check and see if I'm crazy for not emailing them to let them know about the new free-trial period.