Ask HN: Can I email people who use my app?
I released an app an app a while ago, that initially suffered from not having a free-trial period.

People were downloading it and creating accounts, but failing to purchase premium features. Based on my analytics, I can see that they poked around, saw that many of the features were unavailable, and never returned to the app.

I implemented a default free trial period as a solution, and that has been working very well with new users. I would love to get the people who signed up before I was giving out free trials, to log back in, so that they can experience a free trial of the premium features.

This would require sending them an email. I feel like this is a breach of privacy, since, I never indicated when they signed up that I would contact them or use their email in any way. What should I do? I'm prepared to consider that bunch of users a loss, but I figured I'd check and see if I'm crazy for not emailing them to let them know about the new free-trial period.






Email them

Thanks for the reply. So, I can safely assume that if you signed up for an app, you wouldn't be upset or annoyed if they randomly emailed you? Maybe I'm unique in that way. Hence why this post :)

dint u add THE clause, everyone generally do? That, Policies are subject to change or we reserve the right to add or remove terms.

