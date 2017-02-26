Hacker News
French historian Henry Rousso held for 10 hours and threatened with deportation
tomlock
3 minutes ago
Even as an American citizen but an Australian resident - these stories make me afraid to travel to the US. Might the border agents find me to be unacceptably foreign?
devoply
8 minutes ago
We need a movement to legalize borders as being under control of the legal system of the country. We don't need barbarians running our borders that answer to no law or the Constitution. If they have no covenant with the people like the law or the Constitution, what right do they have to any authority. It makes no sense that any such group of people should have all of this authority for which they are not held to account... and can't be held to account by the people who they are harassing and diminishing.
It's nothing more than an analogue of a protection racket.
