Ask HN: How do I manage a large student dev group?

A friend and I just launched a developers club at our university. We have way more turnout than we expected (about 50 people) and have a lot of people who are quite interested in building things. My friend and I have independently built things in small groups, but have never really managed a large club like this.The current plan is to build an app to help solve a problem in our CS department. How do we manage all these people? There's wildly different skill levels. We have some people who have been programming since before they came out of the womb. Others have just finished their first CS 121 class. What's the correct strategy to break up tasks and keep people engaged in a group like this?