Ask HN: What is your source of motivation at work?
perseusprime11
43 minutes ago
Looking for honest answers.
xenity7
38 minutes ago
Once at a particular job, I'm primarily motivated by wanting my coworkers/managers to think highly of me and want to fast track me for various things.
