Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What is your source of motivation at work?
1 point by perseusprime11 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
Looking for honest answers.





Once at a particular job, I'm primarily motivated by wanting my coworkers/managers to think highly of me and want to fast track me for various things.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: