Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why I'm Frequently Absent from Open Source (jlongster.com)
39 points by msoad 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





How does this work when you're a member of the "github is my resume" crowd? Or do you have to leave that crowd when you have children?

GitHub is not my resume. No one has paid me to work on open source outside of a few isolated instances - I did port an RDP client to SVGAlib once.

reply


The point about open source being charity really resonated with me. It's lime volunteering at a soup kitchen that cooks the best food in the world that then geta repackaged and sold at a huge profit.

reply


Unfortunate to see this not being in front-page right now.

I feel posts like this are necessary for people to have more perspective into things, and also raising issues that might be not obvious and easily dismissed in our current FLOSS praxis.

reply


It's not impossible to set up an open source project where new contributors don't need hand holding. Set up a contributor check list and running automated tests will get you half way there. For the rest, you depend on the community you create by encouraging contributions.

reply


1. People don't follow the checklist

2. People don't understand how to fix broken tests

This piece is about is that exactly. Closing those PRs. Not responding all the time. And that being ok.

reply


Right...People are the problem. More so managing people. Maintainers are there to develop code and not to manage people. It takes a lot of effort to organize and keep people in check. No checklist will ever do that.

reply


> Unfortunately, in reality open source development is rife with problems and is ultimately unsustainable.

This is an absurd statement given the popularity and staying power of numerous open source projects.

reply


Not "unsustainable" for the project or technology, "unsustainable" for the human(s) supporting the project or technology.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: