|Ask HN: How does your team manage installs/sites?
1 point by zackkrida 12 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi HN,
I work for a small development/marketing firm which until recently has been a single-developer shop. We use teamwork to manage new/active projects.
My question is, how do small/medium-sized web teams manage all of their sites? We have clients with custom web applications, WordPress themes, plugins/tools, and full WordPress installs that we manage. How do you keep track of credentials, repositories, documentation, etc?
Our existing project management software feels like it is for actively-developed projects, not maintenance. I'm curious to hear anything about how other teams work. Appreciated!
