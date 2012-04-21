I think that masters/bachelor students should be able to handle that work. A new grant mechanism for masters/bachelor training grants that fund replication would get the job done with a lot of nice side effects.
https://emeraldcloudlab.com/
It would be hard to know if the man on the line is doing it right, but you might get the benefit of accidental insights.
We need a central repository like Arxiv where we dump the experiments that didn't work out so that we can quickly compare a "successful" one to ones done before. That gives us a better idea of if the data is just a fluke.
The papers wouldn't have to be super involved. What did you do? What were statistical conclusions. Give an upper-level undergraduate or an early masters student some experience writing up a procedure. Shouldn't take more than a couple hours but it could save a lot of time dealing with publication bias
To write a good, technical blog post takes 10+ hours. To write a complete academic paper with references, related work, methods, graphics, etc can take days, weeks, or even months (eg. for thesis work).
It's not just that negative results largely go un-valued by the academic status quo... it's also often just not worth the effort to write-up beyond simple documentation in your lab notebook. As a researcher, the lasting impact that we care about is (simply put) in the positive results, and being the first to achieve them.
Doesn't have to be high quality, tell a convincing story and back it up with evidence proof. Just tell people what you tried and why it didn't work.
There is a lot of redundant work in science because of pride.
I think there was even an article posted here a few months back on how the lack of negative results in science really hurts the community. People may work on something for half a year, consider it a failure, and just dump it; and other people go down the same exact path with the same methods. (If you publish a negative result, someone may pick it up and ask, "I wonder if they tried x or y" and attempt the experiment again).
[1] http://biorxiv.org/
If you take issue with my comment and have ever worked for a startup that didn't pan out (should be many of us here on HN), think of the scenario if someone told you, "hey, why don't you just be a good person and open source your app and give all your customers to XYZ?" (Setting aside the armchair quarterback guilt imposed on you) There are a few who do that, but if you've spent any length of time on your business, you're going to think of ways to re-purpose the investment you made it in other ways before you just go dumping it in an archive like Github or whatever.
There are too many non reproducible results with real life harm: http://infoproc.blogspot.com/2017/02/perverse-incentives-and...
Physicists require extremely low values before confirming a discovery has been made, but that's different from requiring it before publishing.
The problem is with people interpreting published work as if once its published, its completely certain.
Maybe each publication should come with a headline 'confidence' stat beside the title. I guess this is a step in that direction.
The way I view it is two steps of publication: the cutting-edge (not reproduced yet) versus independently reproduced.
If something is not reproduced, and submitted by a lab with a low score, people would take it less seriously.
Look I'm all for rigor but how about the people trying to make money off the deal pay for all the work and keep people like me out of it. Or don't allow the people trying to make money interpret the results of such preliminary studies so liberally. It's like the education system. Scientists like teachers, both of which don't make much money and do all the labor, don't want more hoops jump through.
The author argues that a single higher quality confirmatory experiment will be able to replace gathering lots of statistics for exploratory experiments:
> Unlike clinical studies, most preclinical research papers describe a long chain of experiments, all incrementally building support for the same hypothesis. Such papers often include more than a dozen separate in vitro and animal experiments, with each one required to reach statistical significance. We argue that, as long as there is a final, impeccable study that confirms the hypothesis, the earlier experiments in this chain do not need to be held to the same rigid statistical standard.
Do you disagree?
As you can see above and from your quotation (and like many other folks who come in to save the day), this article is heavy on plans and short on who is going to do the work. Of course I support papers where every single experiment doesn't have to play p < 0.05 games, but other parts of the article wander in other directions. That's all I'm reacting to.
http://blog.givewell.org/2016/01/19/the-importance-of-gold-s...
https://robertcargill.com/2012/04/21/the-science-news-cycle-...
