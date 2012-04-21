Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
No publication without confirmation (nature.com)
The obvious questions is "who's going to do the confirmation work?"

I think that masters/bachelor students should be able to handle that work. A new grant mechanism for masters/bachelor training grants that fund replication would get the job done with a lot of nice side effects.

As a middle american, I'm actually serious when I say this could be a way middle america gets on it's feet again. Being a biomedical researcher at a university hospital, the hospital has proliferated with all types of trainees. What's holding back the basic research side? It's an assembly line in the same way the midwest is familiar, the automobile industry. However, universities aren't good businesses, and what's missing is big pharma companies paying employees fair wages to do this work. Though companies saving the day won't work either because putting people to work we'll mean they won't get sick which is bad for business. So oh well on to the next approach.

That is an interesting idea. I lot of biomedical research is very repudiative. There are people working on automating it.

https://emeraldcloudlab.com/

It would be hard to know if the man on the line is doing it right, but you might get the benefit of accidental insights.

I have an idea: if a research study doesn't go the way you thought it would, put it out there.

We need a central repository like Arxiv where we dump the experiments that didn't work out so that we can quickly compare a "successful" one to ones done before. That gives us a better idea of if the data is just a fluke.

The papers wouldn't have to be super involved. What did you do? What were statistical conclusions. Give an upper-level undergraduate or an early masters student some experience writing up a procedure. Shouldn't take more than a couple hours but it could save a lot of time dealing with publication bias

> put it out there.

To write a good, technical blog post takes 10+ hours. To write a complete academic paper with references, related work, methods, graphics, etc can take days, weeks, or even months (eg. for thesis work).

It's not just that negative results largely go un-valued by the academic status quo... it's also often just not worth the effort to write-up beyond simple documentation in your lab notebook. As a researcher, the lasting impact that we care about is (simply put) in the positive results, and being the first to achieve them.

>To write a complete academic paper with references, related work, graphics, etc can take days, weeks, or even months (eg. for thesis work).

Doesn't have to be high quality, tell a convincing story and back it up with evidence proof. Just tell people what you tried and why it didn't work.

There is a lot of redundant work in science because of pride.

Anecdotally, researchers generally won't do exhaustive (emphasis added) literature reviews from less reputable sources for negative results before attempting reproduction. At the very least, you'd need better organizational structures to make finding negative results easier -- something other than citations alone. Maybe this could be a section on each Nature paper with links to positive & negative reproduction notes?

Negative results are one of the biggest things missing from publications. I highly suggest the book "The Antidote" by Burkeman. There are several chapters on our current western view of failure and how our attempt to distance ourselves from it can hinder research, product development and even personal development.

I think there was even an article posted here a few months back on how the lack of negative results in science really hurts the community. People may work on something for half a year, consider it a failure, and just dump it; and other people go down the same exact path with the same methods. (If you publish a negative result, someone may pick it up and ask, "I wonder if they tried x or y" and attempt the experiment again).

BioRxiv [1] attempts to be this, but it isn't widely used as it is in the physics/math/compSci world.

[1] http://biorxiv.org/

How can an experiment 'not work out'? Do you mean a negative result? Not getting evidence for your hypothesis is not 'not working'. That's a crazy way to approach science. It is more information to adjust your hypothesis. Or do you mean a failure such as broken equipment or an infected sample meaning you have no data? Well then what would you put in the paper?

Assumptions proved wrong?

I don't understand - experiments only work if they prove your assumptions? If your assumption was wrong then the experiment is working if it won't confirm it.

Not going to happen. You don't understand the forces at play when biomedical researchers (I'm one too) do the work. A major reason more specific to this type of researcher that he/she wants to hold back the data is in the event it can be re-purposed for later goals. It's capital. The time and money spent acquiring the types of negative data the article talks about (mouse experiments) take big dollars. I'm not going to throw it away in an archive. It's like donating to a Goodwill bin some really expensive clothes you saved your money to buy only to realize after you bought it that it's the wrong size. You're totally going to try to make it work often for years before you give up on it.

If you take issue with my comment and have ever worked for a startup that didn't pan out (should be many of us here on HN), think of the scenario if someone told you, "hey, why don't you just be a good person and open source your app and give all your customers to XYZ?" (Setting aside the armchair quarterback guilt imposed on you) There are a few who do that, but if you've spent any length of time on your business, you're going to think of ways to re-purpose the investment you made it in other ways before you just go dumping it in an archive like Github or whatever.

I don't think this is a good idea because it would increase the politicking in scientific publication. Specifically, no one is going to want to do the reproduction work, so reproduction work will be seen as a favor from one scientist to another. Moreover, in specialized fields, scientists just as frequently see each other as competitors as collaborators. I strongly suspect there would be a lot of gamesmanship where scientists refuse to (or drag their feet) do reproduction work on new studies that threaten to disrupt the status quo that has made them successful.

I applaud for the P < 0.01.

There are too many non reproducible results with real life harm: http://infoproc.blogspot.com/2017/02/perverse-incentives-and...

Just to note, there's a tradeoff here - not publishing work until you are massively certain of it would also cause real life harm. Reducing the p value doesn't automatically reduce harm.

Physicists require extremely low values before confirming a discovery has been made, but that's different from requiring it before publishing.

The problem is with people interpreting published work as if once its published, its completely certain.

Maybe each publication should come with a headline 'confidence' stat beside the title. I guess this is a step in that direction.

Dumb outsider question: why not just mark studies that have been reproduced versus ones that still have not been reproduced?

The way I view it is two steps of publication: the cutting-edge (not reproduced yet) versus independently reproduced.

Figuring out which is which is easy enough. The real issue is people not over-interpreting the results.

Maybe it could score labs based on how many of the studies have been reproduced successfully?

If something is not reproduced, and submitted by a lab with a low score, people would take it less seriously.

No thanks. Papers involving animals are already backbreakingly slow compared with cell-based or in vitro work. I know because I've been lapped by my colleagues using more simple systems as I slog through our paper we'd got rejected from Nature because the reviewers suggested another 3 years worth of experiments. Yep, year 5 into this single project, which we knew the outcome for 4 years ago. Not excited about this proposal at all.

Look I'm all for rigor but how about the people trying to make money off the deal pay for all the work and keep people like me out of it. Or don't allow the people trying to make money interpret the results of such preliminary studies so liberally. It's like the education system. Scientists like teachers, both of which don't make much money and do all the labor, don't want more hoops jump through.

Sorry, which parts of the proposal are you responding to? The article is more specific than "more rigor". Are you objecting to the higher p-value threshold? The independent confirmation?

The author argues that a single higher quality confirmatory experiment will be able to replace gathering lots of statistics for exploratory experiments:

> Unlike clinical studies, most preclinical research papers describe a long chain of experiments, all incrementally building support for the same hypothesis. Such papers often include more than a dozen separate in vitro and animal experiments, with each one required to reach statistical significance. We argue that, as long as there is a final, impeccable study that confirms the hypothesis, the earlier experiments in this chain do not need to be held to the same rigid statistical standard.

Do you disagree?

> one that incorporates an independent, statistically rigorous confirmation of a researcher's central hypothesis. We call this large confirmatory study a preclinical trial. These would be more formal and rigorous than the typical preclinical testing conducted in academic labs, and would adopt many practices of a clinical trial.

As you can see above and from your quotation (and like many other folks who come in to save the day), this article is heavy on plans and short on who is going to do the work. Of course I support papers where every single experiment doesn't have to play p < 0.05 games, but other parts of the article wander in other directions. That's all I'm reacting to.

Having a higher threshold for publication can be imposed without detailing who does what work. You might argue that this means less research will get produced, but it's probably worth it. Practitioners underestimate the difficulty of transferring knowledge to outsiders because of frictions due to trust, clarity, and tacit knowledge.

http://blog.givewell.org/2016/01/19/the-importance-of-gold-s...

The editorialization of publications also has a detrimental effect. There's a great PhD comic about this:

https://robertcargill.com/2012/04/21/the-science-news-cycle-...

