Tetra Pak Dreamcap and Helicap
sshanky
16 minutes ago
I finally took one apart a few days ago, off the top of a box of coconut water. It was difficult for me to understand its mechanism -- the cutter ring has a number of channels that correspond with small guide pins. It made sense that the cutter gets pushed down and then rotated somehow to move the foil it cuts out of the way. But what I didn't figure out (third video in the playlist) was that it happens at opening time.
