Ask HN: What's a favorite short story of yours?
2 points by RKoutnik 32 minutes ago
It's a lovely Sunday here and I'm on the hunt for some short-form reading. I assume this crowd will lean towards scifi but that's not a requirement for this thread.

I'll start with AutoFac, a Phillip K. Dick story about living in a post-scarcity world where things get thoroughly pizzled: https://archive.org/stream/galaxymagazine-1955-11/Galaxy_1955_11#page/n71/mode/2up






