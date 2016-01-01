Ask HN: Is a robocaller spoofing my number?

I'm on Project Fi, and have been since June of 2016. In the past few months, I've had several people I don't know call me. Well, I've had many call me, but a few have left messages saying that I've been calling them over and over. So far it's been all people in the same area code, but like I said -- I don't know any of them, and I'm not in a line of business to cold call people. I searched around briefly, and saw a couple other people reporting the same issue, but it doesn't necessarily seem to be limited to Fi. Is there anything I can do to address this if a robocaller is using my number? If this keeps up, my personal number I've had for almost ten years is going to start being marked as a spam caller.