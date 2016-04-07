The huge problem is 1880 was one of the coldest years in history. That cold period was caused by volcanism, several volcanos erupted causing a cold period that lasted from the 1600s to the late 1800s. This period is known as the little ice age. The worst of this period was in 1816 which was known as the "year without a summer." The Earth has gradually been warming since then.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Ice_Age
So when we track from the little ice age to now and say the world as gotten warmer and present this as unusual or surprising findings, you know that they are not being honest with you.
I'm not saying that climate change isn't happening, I'm not saying it isn't man made. All I'm pointing out here is that proponents of global warming aren't engaging with the facts in an honest and forthright way.
You want to read about global warming from climate scientists, as your questions are easily answered. Peer reviewers are as vicious as in any other science: the concerns you raise here would be the least of their ammunition.
If I say global warming is caused by the decline in the population of pirates in the world, my conclusion may be correct but my reasoning is flawed. If people pressured you to believe in global warming on the basis of the pirate argument, you would be right to push back on that.
Having seen the pathetic state of literature review in the various engineering fields, I cannot expect it to be better in meteorological fields. No doubt there is a certain subset of effective and critical reviewers, but I expect dogma, exciting findings, and name recognition still rule the day.
The most the volume of politics in engineering where our work is not overtly political to those outside outfield is astounding. I don't buy that in a field with so many non-expert pressures applied the review process escapes unadulterated.
Of course scientists make mistakes. Of course there is dogma and politics. Of course this has an effect, and of course we should take this seriously - and scientists can and do take it seriously. For example, look up the "reproducibility crisis" - some of the harshest criticism of existing science is yet again made by practicing scientists. But this is different than armchair handwringing.
Also, I think a more plausible explanation for the chart starting in 19th century might be that that's when the temperature data became available, recorded in sufficient quantities. Rather than dishonesty (which seems to be a rather far-fetched accusation, I don't know what you're thinking with that one).
I think a sibling comment has it right: if that's your objection, you just want to be reading peer-reviewed literature and ignore general-purpose presentations.
If you then look at the contribution to climate from volcanic activity (CO2 and sulphates, in both directions), the fourth graph in the article ("Is It Volcanoes?"), the data show that 1880 did not have a significant negative temperature contribution from volcanic activity, and although 1884-5 did, so too did 1964-66, 1983, and 1992.
There is no consensus on the cause of the Little Ice Age; although volcanism is one possible cause, there are other possible causes both external (solar activity, orbital cycles) and anthrogenic (reafforestation following pandemic-induced population collapse in Europe and the Americas). If that last cause is indeed a contributing factor, it supports the anthrogenic climate change theory. Even if it is excluded, the removal or reversal of external factors is totally insufficient to explain observed warming in the last century.
I agree that it's frustrating when lay person proponents make arguments that don't hold up, and initially thought this article was doing that, but it's really just a snapshot into what's mentioned in the Methods section, which points to ModelE2 which is a physical simulation. It's being honest, just super brief.
http://www.nature.com/scitable/knowledge/library/abrupt-clim...
NOAA researchers corrected for the "cold bias" from buoy measurements compared to measurements made in ship engine rooms.
My point isn't to deny the climate is changing but to call into question the quality of the data being used to create models and formulate policy. Each source of measurement has inherent bias and error -- that's the nature of scientific measurement -- especially measurements that often occur in the hulls of a ship. Who calibrates the measurement devices? Who calibrated them 50 years ago?
As in "I learned this model in a dark alley in Stalingrad, and I won't defend it in my paper"? Good luck trying to publish a paper if your model isn't well known and you don't explain it.
One of the more roundabout ways of calling someone a liar that I've seen.
As another commentor pointed out, this is a trivial fact known to all researchers in the field. If this was actually a devastating reply, then it would be pointed out in peer reviewed journals.
"volcanos erupted causing a cold period that lasted from the 1600s to the late 1800s"
Correlation vs causation - while the volcanic winter phenomenon is well-known, there are those that propose that solar activity is the primary driver of climate on Earth:
https://www.amazon.com/Neglected-Sun-Precludes-Catastrophe-I...
http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/08/12/winter-is...
Not to say that the greenhouse effect is not real, or that anthropogenic CO2 does not cause warming - just that the magnitude of the effect may well be greatly over-hyped.
(1) https://xkcd.com/1732/
EDIT:
To explicitly address the argument here:
It's not disingenuous to compare to 1880 because if you were to choose any date earlier, you would come to the same conclusion. (It's nice to start with 1880 where we have actual records because then you can avoid arguments about the method you used to make projections about past temperatures).
Here's more on that theory -- with appropriate links to source material from the UN.
https://www.reddit.com/r/climateskeptics/comments/441rl6/un_...
This is not dissimilar to the Eugenics debates in the early 20th century: it was 'settled science' advocated by thought leaders and politicians at the time -- some with noble intentions but ultimately the core of the issue was the elimination of so-called undesirables in society using 'science' as a rationale. Look at documents and speeches by Eugenics proponents at the time -- strangly similar to the "settled science" arguments one hears today. The purpose of the Eugenics movements was far different than the climate movement today -- but no less nefarious depending on the side of the issue you may fall.
I'm really amazed at how climate skeptics try their best to twist and distort reality to rationalize their comfortable but unsustainable lifestyle. Why not pull out Occam's razor and realize that 99% of all environmentalists are worried about the future of human life on this planet, because a lot of data is pointing in that direction, and are not involved in any nefarious global conspiracy theory?
This reads so clearly as a projection from climate deniers, heavily invested in protecting their stake in the current world economic model.
This may scientifically be a huge concern. But for the average person? When I open my window the temperature drops by more than 5 degrees and i don't even feel it.
However, the first day i went to cairo egypt, i immediately understood the problem of pollution. I smelled it right out of the plane. And for the years that followed I had to deal with the health consequences on a daily basis.
Climate change is boring, you still have to argue to convince people. But breathing in that thick grey smog shows you the consequences immediately.
Zilch, so long as politicians corrupted by the fossil fuel industry are in power.
"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!" -- Upton Sinclair
It may not be cost effective today, but it may be later.
There are bigger threats out there than the current climate change. Antibiotics losing effectiveness is one, yet is seems like almost all countries in the world still ignores that fact.
Now in this environment, all the fossil fuel industry has to do is encourage that section of the electorate to continue to believe things they already believe. The fundamental problem here is (in my own humble opinion) the large number of voters with ideological blinders on, and that's the problem that's ultimately got to be addressed.
As a Bayesian I particularly enjoy Alley's running theme that: while there certainly could be alternative explanations for what is happening, we simply cannot find anything that explains the data better than CO2.
I see many skeptics pointing out tiny holes in the main AGW hypotheses, but the real Bayesian test is "how much better does one hypothesis explain the observed data than then other?". When you put all the pieces of the atmospheric CO2 argument together it seem to explain what we're observing dramatically better than a thousand "...but what about?" that don't fit together into a coherent counter hypothesis.
As an example: Suppose I come home and see my front window broken, my door open and my laptop missing. I assume I have been robbed based on this evidence. You could say "but couldn't the window have been broken by some kid throwing rocks?", "maybe you left the door unlocked and the wind blew it open", "are you absolutely sure you didn't leave your laptop at work?"
While individually each of these counter hypotheses may explain a single event just as well, together they don' work:
P(window broke, door open, laptop missing | robbed) >> P(window broke, door open, laptop missing | neighbor threw rock, left door unlocked and left laptop at work).
[0] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RffPSrRpq_g
"The colored temperature lines are the modeled estimates that each climate factor contributes to the overall temperature. Each factor was simulated five times, with different initial conditions; each slide here shows the average of five runs. GISS researchers laid out their historical simulations in detail last year in this [0] article."
[0] http://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/abs/mi08910y.html
There's only one y axis, and it's degrees F for both lines.
The biggest error in this presentation is that author-chose a scale to ensure that the carbon scale was amplified just right to appear to be the same as the temperature scale. In all other cases, he chose small amplifications so that the other factors would appear to be unchanged.
The second error in this presentation is that the graphs plainly show that aerosols do have a negative correlation with temperature.
The third error is that correlation is not causation. Lack of correlation can prove non-causation, which is what the author was mostly going for. So this is a minor point.
They also tell you right in the the graph title that some aerosols have the adverse effect and can cool the atmosphere.
A definition of what they consider an aerosol would be a good start, which I didn't see on there. Apparently the term can cover a large number of natural and unnatural compositions of matter: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aerosol
The main anthropogenic aerosols are sulfur oxides and particulates from fuel combustion. And potentially, crap from nuclear explosions ("nuclear winter"). Main natural sources are deserts, sea salt and volcanoes.
So anyway, if China manages to reduce its aerosol emissions faster than its CO2 emissions, mean global temperature will likely increase even faster.
But increasing amounts of Aerosols causes Global Cooling, not warming, which is why the graph angles downwards.
However the missing y axis for the second factor really upsets me! What's the normalization? How has data been rescaled? That can affect __a lot__ how visually correlated two datasets appear.
But the other comment is right too, which baseline doesn't matter so much, so long as the choice is reasonable, and used consistently. This is because, in the end, absolute values aren't meaningful on their own, only differences between them (similar to how one always reads about global temperature anomalies, rather than global temperature).
there were some wonderful events in the 1880s, including one of the most amazing snow storms the NY area ever saw, can you imagine fifty foot drifts?
still there is a lot of warming but when we focus on per capita it allows many of the true violators to escape notice (Read Asia (china/india/etc)). plus looking at many sources the impact of C02 ranges from 10 to 30% so how can you factor in somethings whose range is so great. I still think a lot of industrialized raising of livestock isn't fairly accounted for as methane is more dangerous than CO2
just for fun https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winter_of_1886%E2%80%9387
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/January_1886_blizzard
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Blizzard_of_1888
though Buffalo would again see thirty to forty foot drifts in 1977
But that in and of itself doesn't mean anything - the Earth has warmed from two ice ages that we know of. The baseline absolutely determines what conclusions can be drawn from the data.
Would that be a fair baseline?
The local derivative is most definitely not indicative of a general trend.
For comparison, I throw a ball down at the ground, and for the first 0.1 seconds it's moving down - can I conclude that the ball is going to keep moving down, even when it hits the ground? That's your logic.
Baseline is just the starting point of the x-axis. It doesn't matter.
Personally I'd set the baseline to 0 degrees. Because thats how temperature works.
But you can pick whatever you want. It does not matter what you x-axis starts at. It doesn't change the data.
Or you could just have no baseline. Just remove the X-axis line from the graph.
"baseline" just means the line that defines the 0 point on the X-axis.
It is just a flat line across the bottom graph It doesn't matter.
Meanwhile, we are in upstate NY, in late February, sitting outside enjoying the 80 degree weather which is warmer than Los Angeles.
Given you chose to comment on this, I believe climate change is something you care about. One of the ways to be more effective in getting something done is to not leave yourself open to easy dismissal by those who disagree with you.
