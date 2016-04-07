Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What makes me mad about these kinds of data based climate change arguments is that they don't engage with the data in an honest way.

The huge problem is 1880 was one of the coldest years in history. That cold period was caused by volcanism, several volcanos erupted causing a cold period that lasted from the 1600s to the late 1800s. This period is known as the little ice age. The worst of this period was in 1816 which was known as the "year without a summer." The Earth has gradually been warming since then.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Ice_Age

So when we track from the little ice age to now and say the world as gotten warmer and present this as unusual or surprising findings, you know that they are not being honest with you.

I'm not saying that climate change isn't happening, I'm not saying it isn't man made. All I'm pointing out here is that proponents of global warming aren't engaging with the facts in an honest and forthright way.

> proponents of global warming aren't engaging with the facts in an honest and forthright way.

You want to read about global warming from climate scientists, as your questions are easily answered. Peer reviewers are as vicious as in any other science: the concerns you raise here would be the least of their ammunition.

He was not complaining about a lack of available information. He was complaining about non-rigorous arguments being passed off as a sufficient justification of a political position.

If I say global warming is caused by the decline in the population of pirates in the world, my conclusion may be correct but my reasoning is flawed. If people pressured you to believe in global warming on the basis of the pirate argument, you would be right to push back on that.

If all he wanted to say is "this infographic should have included the last 400 years instead, so people aren't misled by learning about the Little Ice Age", "proponents of global warming aren't engaging with the facts in an honest and forthright way" is a very poor way of expressing that.

That gives me even less faith in the quality of findings.

Having seen the pathetic state of literature review in the various engineering fields, I cannot expect it to be better in meteorological fields. No doubt there is a certain subset of effective and critical reviewers, but I expect dogma, exciting findings, and name recognition still rule the day.

The most the volume of politics in engineering where our work is not overtly political to those outside outfield is astounding. I don't buy that in a field with so many non-expert pressures applied the review process escapes unadulterated.

I don't find this type of argument very useful because usually instead of making specific, falsifiable criticisms of the literature, this argument starts with "wow, scientists can be wrong or prone to human biases sometimes" which turns into a general "I have a touchy-feely sense that maybe some stuff is wrong with climate science", which quickly turns into "I guess most of the literature out there is completely wrong and thus we can do away with those conclusions regardless of the volume of evidence" to "I guess everyone and every viewpoint has an equal chance of being right".

Of course scientists make mistakes. Of course there is dogma and politics. Of course this has an effect, and of course we should take this seriously - and scientists can and do take it seriously. For example, look up the "reproducibility crisis" - some of the harshest criticism of existing science is yet again made by practicing scientists. But this is different than armchair handwringing.

We're talking about a pile of papers that have been accepted at Nature and Science over a span of decades, not a paper about how Agile is the best programming methodology.

Your own experience in your own field might not be representative of other fields. Surely you have to consider that possibility?

The claim was that peer review in climate science is comparable to any other science. Ignoring the semantics of "engineering" vs "science", if your experience with peer review in another field is not positive, then it's fair to say the claim doesn't inspire much confidence.

The thing I don't get about your comment is: if you look at the temperature chart at https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Little_Ice_Age, it does, I think, show rather clearly that the little ice age has little to do with the way the trend looks in the other chart, starting in 1880. So when you say they aren't being honest, the data still supports them quite well. This even ignores the fact that the mechanism by which CO2 causes warming is quite well-known, so plotting temperature versus CO2 concentration seems like a perfectly okay way to show the data (as opposed to extracting information from the data the way a scientist might): not good enough for scientific peer review, but certainly good enough for showing it to the general public.

Also, I think a more plausible explanation for the chart starting in 19th century might be that that's when the temperature data became available, recorded in sufficient quantities. Rather than dishonesty (which seems to be a rather far-fetched accusation, I don't know what you're thinking with that one).

I think a sibling comment has it right: if that's your objection, you just want to be reading peer-reviewed literature and ignore general-purpose presentations.

It is interesting to note that the statistical evidence for global warming is relatively weak (at least compared to particle physics, where 3 to 5 sigma is expected for discoveries), https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/04/07/no-statistically-sign... it is only because we have a known causal mechanism that we can say with confidence that man-made global warming is occurring. I liked that this article focused on causes of global temperature change, even if it did not present the data in a good manner.

You say that 1880 was one of the coldest years in history. The data series used in the article indicate that the entire decade 1903-1913 was significantly colder.

If you then look at the contribution to climate from volcanic activity (CO2 and sulphates, in both directions), the fourth graph in the article ("Is It Volcanoes?"), the data show that 1880 did not have a significant negative temperature contribution from volcanic activity, and although 1884-5 did, so too did 1964-66, 1983, and 1992.

There is no consensus on the cause of the Little Ice Age; although volcanism is one possible cause, there are other possible causes both external (solar activity, orbital cycles) and anthrogenic (reafforestation following pandemic-induced population collapse in Europe and the Americas). If that last cause is indeed a contributing factor, it supports the anthrogenic climate change theory. Even if it is excluded, the removal or reversal of external factors is totally insufficient to explain observed warming in the last century.

At first, you might think it's just something like this (http://www.tylervigen.com/spurious-correlations), but as far as I can tell, the arguments come largely from first principles physics, validated through both experiments and historical observations including both human and natural records. I don't think this is a dishonest "look these line up!" argument.

I agree that it's frustrating when lay person proponents make arguments that don't hold up, and initially thought this article was doing that, but it's really just a snapshot into what's mentioned in the Methods section, which points to ModelE2 which is a physical simulation. It's being honest, just super brief.

You're right. However, it's hard to argue with the speed at which this warming occurs. It's never seen before if you look at all the records we have. That's what's worrying.

The end of the last ice age had much faster warming, see:

http://www.nature.com/scitable/knowledge/library/abrupt-clim...

The sample size of our records is incredibly small when stacked against the history of the earth and all the records we're missing.

We'd be incredibly unlucky to have missed a temperature change as fast as the one we're measuring now, if it indeed would have been caused by a small sample size of past measurements.

How unlucky we would have to be sounds like something you can calculate rather than just claim off hand.

That's what's called a "p-value", and as you guessed it is indeed calculated. It's a basic tool of science, to the point that even better probabilistic tools have been advocated for years, and it's one of the first things you check when you're reviewing a paper.

I'm aware of what a "p-value" is but what were talking about is reconstruction from historical samples and its perfectly calculable what kind of events wouldnt show up in that reconstruction (and p-values have almost nothing to do with it). Your attitude is obnoxious.


What makes you think so? There's plenty of ways to indirectly know past temperatures, even if there wasn't a human writing it down.

reply


reply


With the quality of data we have from the past your reconstruction can only be so accurate. Its not a stretch to say our reconstructions cant really predict the short term spikes were trying to compare against.

Tricky for sure, as in it requires scientists to understand statistics and probability. Thankfully, many do, and many university departments hire mathematicians to keep the quality there high.

In addition, the quality of our data is subject to debate. For example, using ship-water inflow temperature measurements which are warmer than buoy-measured temperatures as well as using models of suspicious provenance to extrapolate data where none exists.

NOAA researchers corrected for the "cold bias" from buoy measurements compared to measurements made in ship engine rooms.

My point isn't to deny the climate is changing but to call into question the quality of the data being used to create models and formulate policy. Each source of measurement has inherent bias and error -- that's the nature of scientific measurement -- especially measurements that often occur in the hulls of a ship. Who calibrates the measurement devices? Who calibrated them 50 years ago?

> using models of suspicious provenance

As in "I learned this model in a dark alley in Stalingrad, and I won't defend it in my paper"? Good luck trying to publish a paper if your model isn't well known and you don't explain it.

There are many other indicators of global temperature which have been used to make assertions going back anywhere from 500-100000 years depending on what methodology you use: http://grist.org/climate-energy/one-hundred-years-is-not-eno...

> aren't engaging with the facts in an honest and forthright way.

One of the more roundabout ways of calling someone a liar that I've seen.

What do you propose? You raised a nit, and didn't propose a solution.

As another commentor pointed out, this is a trivial fact known to all researchers in the field. If this was actually a devastating reply, then it would be pointed out in peer reviewed journals.

I find it interesting that a self professed lawyer would create an account on a technology news website during an election year and regularly post against government regulation. How do you have so much time to argue against climate change and other "liberal" topics?

reply


Please don't attack the messenger if you have nothing to say about the message.

From NASA - volcanic vs solar activity: https://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/abs/st07500u.html

"volcanos erupted causing a cold period that lasted from the 1600s to the late 1800s"

Correlation vs causation - while the volcanic winter phenomenon is well-known, there are those that propose that solar activity is the primary driver of climate on Earth:

https://www.amazon.com/Neglected-Sun-Precludes-Catastrophe-I...

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2016/08/12/winter-is...

Not to say that the greenhouse effect is not real, or that anthropogenic CO2 does not cause warming - just that the magnitude of the effect may well be greatly over-hyped.

You'll probably get flak for linking to breitbart.

Here is a look going back further in time (1). If you choose a time earlier than 1880, I think it actually strengthens the case for global warming. The concerning bit is not the record heat we see today, but the rate of change.

(1) https://xkcd.com/1732/

EDIT:

To explicitly address the argument here:

It's not disingenuous to compare to 1880 because if you were to choose any date earlier, you would come to the same conclusion. (It's nice to start with 1880 where we have actual records because then you can avoid arguments about the method you used to make projections about past temperatures).

It's because global warming politics has nothing to do with temperature. The incentive isn't to cool the planet, but alter the world economic model. Whether or not that's a worthy goal is irrelevant -- using the climate to advance that apparent agenda is fraudulent.

Here's more on that theory -- with appropriate links to source material from the UN. https://www.reddit.com/r/climateskeptics/comments/441rl6/un_...

This is not dissimilar to the Eugenics debates in the early 20th century: it was 'settled science' advocated by thought leaders and politicians at the time -- some with noble intentions but ultimately the core of the issue was the elimination of so-called undesirables in society using 'science' as a rationale. Look at documents and speeches by Eugenics proponents at the time -- strangly similar to the "settled science" arguments one hears today. The purpose of the Eugenics movements was far different than the climate movement today -- but no less nefarious depending on the side of the issue you may fall.

That's completely ridiculous and a total mischaracterisation of what was said. What environmentalists are saying is that the negative externalities of fossil fuel burning are affecting everyone, and perhaps most of all the people in a lot of poor countries.

I'm really amazed at how climate skeptics try their best to twist and distort reality to rationalize their comfortable but unsustainable lifestyle. Why not pull out Occam's razor and realize that 99% of all environmentalists are worried about the future of human life on this planet, because a lot of data is pointing in that direction, and are not involved in any nefarious global conspiracy theory?

reply


> The incentive isn't to cool the planet, but alter the world economic model.

This reads so clearly as a projection from climate deniers, heavily invested in protecting their stake in the current world economic model.

Maybe that is the UN's position but I think most people just want energy produced cleanly which helps the environment beyond just global warming which is important for long-term economic health. And it will likely reduce respiratory illness.

I think the parent post is just confusing cause and effect. A UN official says that addressing climate change will require massive changes to the global economy and he hears that that's the goal all along.

I do not see any will to abandon the current world order or really even take anything like adequate steps to address the problem.

Welcome to the world of "data journalism".

It's interesting that we still try to scare people with the effect of global warming by saying: Average World temperature has risen by 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit.

This may scientifically be a huge concern. But for the average person? When I open my window the temperature drops by more than 5 degrees and i don't even feel it.

However, the first day i went to cairo egypt, i immediately understood the problem of pollution. I smelled it right out of the plane. And for the years that followed I had to deal with the health consequences on a daily basis.

Climate change is boring, you still have to argue to convince people. But breathing in that thick grey smog shows you the consequences immediately.

> The only real question is: What are we going to do about it?

Zilch, so long as politicians corrupted by the fossil fuel industry are in power.

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it!" -- Upton Sinclair

This is what we can do https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Space_sunshade

It may not be cost effective today, but it may be later.

There are bigger threats out there than the current climate change. Antibiotics losing effectiveness is one, yet is seems like almost all countries in the world still ignores that fact.

reply


There is a substantial percentage of the electorate who are ideologically opposed to the very notion of climate change. They're ideologically opposed to conservation, they're ideologically opposed to large scale government interventions for any purpose, they are specifically opposed to any sort of tax so a carbon tax is right out, and they are even ideologically opposed not simply to environmentalism, but to (it seems) environmentalists.

Now in this environment, all the fossil fuel industry has to do is encourage that section of the electorate to continue to believe things they already believe. The fundamental problem here is (in my own humble opinion) the large number of voters with ideological blinders on, and that's the problem that's ultimately got to be addressed.

For a more rigorous, scientific and yet still thoroughly digestible talk I strongly recommend watching Dr. Richard Alley's talk "The Biggest Control Knob: Carbon Dioxide in Earth's Climate History" [0]

As a Bayesian I particularly enjoy Alley's running theme that: while there certainly could be alternative explanations for what is happening, we simply cannot find anything that explains the data better than CO2.

I see many skeptics pointing out tiny holes in the main AGW hypotheses, but the real Bayesian test is "how much better does one hypothesis explain the observed data than then other?". When you put all the pieces of the atmospheric CO2 argument together it seem to explain what we're observing dramatically better than a thousand "...but what about?" that don't fit together into a coherent counter hypothesis.

As an example: Suppose I come home and see my front window broken, my door open and my laptop missing. I assume I have been robbed based on this evidence. You could say "but couldn't the window have been broken by some kid throwing rocks?", "maybe you left the door unlocked and the wind blew it open", "are you absolutely sure you didn't leave your laptop at work?"

While individually each of these counter hypotheses may explain a single event just as well, together they don' work:

P(window broke, door open, laptop missing | robbed) >> P(window broke, door open, laptop missing | neighbor threw rock, left door unlocked and left laptop at work).

[0] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RffPSrRpq_g

I like to remind people that Joseph Fourier figured out the Greenhouse effect about 200 years ago, well before there was any good indication we were turning the Earth into Venus

reply


Discussion from 2015: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=9771493

These series are the outputs of models fit to the data, so no surprises. The "confidence intervals" describe the tightness of the fit (if we're lucky), not the uncertainty in a measurement.

That was really cool but it bothers me that they don't show the y axis for the effecting factors. Does anyone know if it's normalized or completely arbitrary?

reply


They share the same Y axis, the values are taken from simulations. From the article:

"The colored temperature lines are the modeled estimates that each climate factor contributes to the overall temperature. Each factor was simulated five times, with different initial conditions; each slide here shows the average of five runs. GISS researchers laid out their historical simulations in detail last year in this [0] article."

[0] http://pubs.giss.nasa.gov/abs/mi08910y.html

As I understood it they all showed (modeled) contribution to temperature change at the same scale as the data graph, that's why they could all sum up at the end.

reply


>The colored temperature lines are the modeled estimates that each climate factor contributes to the overall temperature.

There's only one y axis, and it's degrees F for both lines.

That was a terrible use of graphs.

The biggest error in this presentation is that author-chose a scale to ensure that the carbon scale was amplified just right to appear to be the same as the temperature scale. In all other cases, he chose small amplifications so that the other factors would appear to be unchanged.

The second error in this presentation is that the graphs plainly show that aerosols do have a negative correlation with temperature.

The third error is that correlation is not causation. Lack of correlation can prove non-causation, which is what the author was mostly going for. So this is a minor point.

No it wasn't. All values share the same Y axis and are calculated by simulating climate models. As I understand it, the graphs show how temperature would have evolved if there was only one of the influencing factors present.

They also tell you right in the the graph title that some aerosols have the adverse effect and can cool the atmosphere.

What even is the scale for these comparisons? I don't know how one can measure orbital changes, land use, or solar or volcanic activity in degrees Fahrenheit.

reply


The graph shows predicted global temperature from climate models, with 90% confidence intervals, varying only that factor and keeping other factors unchanged. So the scale is exactly the same unit - Kelvin.

reply


Correct me if i'm wrong but this data seem to put deforestation as benign. Wouldn't continued trend of deforestation make effect of GHS emissions worse? More that temperature changes shouldn't we worried about oxygen health of the planet?

Can someone explain why aerosols are decreasing in their graph?

A definition of what they consider an aerosol would be a good start, which I didn't see on there. Apparently the term can cover a large number of natural and unnatural compositions of matter: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aerosol

reply


Aerosols are not decreasing, but rather increasing. They reduce insolation, both directly and by increasing cloudiness. So they counteract greenhouse forcing.

The main anthropogenic aerosols are sulfur oxides and particulates from fuel combustion. And potentially, crap from nuclear explosions ("nuclear winter"). Main natural sources are deserts, sea salt and volcanoes.

So anyway, if China manages to reduce its aerosol emissions faster than its CO2 emissions, mean global temperature will likely increase even faster.

Aerosols are not decreasing. They are increasing.

But increasing amounts of Aerosols causes Global Cooling, not warming, which is why the graph angles downwards.

Aerosols aren't decreasing, the line shows the effect on the average temperature. Aerosols have a negative effect.

Weren't they regulated after acid rain and ozone layer concerns in the 90s?

True, but the facts almost seem beside the point to climate change deniers.

Maybe it's just me, but I don't think the argument we need is that global warming is happening - yes, there are deniers - I think we need better proof that we're actually fucked if temperatures keep going this way. That's what I see people pushing back against now, not so much the reality that climate change is now happening.

reply


It's like playing whack-a-mole. You'll never convince them.

I can accept that in an infographic meant for a wide audience very strong correlation may imply causation. The aim of the infographic is, indeed, praiseworthy.

However the missing y axis for the second factor really upsets me! What's the normalization? How has data been rescaled? That can affect __a lot__ how visually correlated two datasets appear.

reply


What is magical about 1880-1910 as the implied "normal" average baseline? Why not 1600? 1400? 2500 BC?

reply


But the other comment is right too, which baseline doesn't matter so much, so long as the choice is reasonable, and used consistently. This is because, in the end, absolute values aren't meaningful on their own, only differences between them (similar to how one always reads about global temperature anomalies, rather than global temperature).

reply


see another comment because it is a period that lends itself to showing a stronger increase than exist. the simple truth is that nearly every model still shows more warming than has occurred.

there were some wonderful events in the 1880s, including one of the most amazing snow storms the NY area ever saw, can you imagine fifty foot drifts?

still there is a lot of warming but when we focus on per capita it allows many of the true violators to escape notice (Read Asia (china/india/etc)). plus looking at many sources the impact of C02 ranges from 10 to 30% so how can you factor in somethings whose range is so great. I still think a lot of industrialized raising of livestock isn't fairly accounted for as methane is more dangerous than CO2

just for fun https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Winter_of_1886%E2%80%9387

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/January_1886_blizzard

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Great_Blizzard_of_1888

though Buffalo would again see thirty to forty foot drifts in 1977

You shouldn't care about what reference is taken. The point is that compared to any reference, the curve is increasing.

reply


The point is that compared to any reference, the curve is increasing

But that in and of itself doesn't mean anything - the Earth has warmed from two ice ages that we know of. The baseline absolutely determines what conclusions can be drawn from the data.

reply


That's ridiculous, of course you need a baseline for any sort of evaluation. Your comment implies any sort of warming, regardless of absolute levels, is bad.

reply


Ok, then, how about this. The baseline is 0 degrees, because that is the lowest that temperature can be.

Would that be a fair baseline?

800 million years ago is my reference point

reply


reply


Take the reference that is 5min ago, call it T0. You will still observe that temperatures (i.e the sequence of measured temperatures minus T0) are increasing. Changing the reference changes the y-scale of a graph, but does not change the derivative (the speed at which it changes, i.e. increases or decreases).

What? Just because it's daytime (in the US) right now? In a few hours when it's dark, the temperature will definitely be going down when compared with a baseline of 5 minutes in the past. I don't think you've thought this through...

reply


Did you look at the graph?

The local derivative is most definitely not indicative of a general trend.

For comparison, I throw a ball down at the ground, and for the first 0.1 seconds it's moving down - can I conclude that the ball is going to keep moving down, even when it hits the ground? That's your logic.

I don't think you know what baseline means.

Baseline is just the starting point of the x-axis. It doesn't matter.

Personally I'd set the baseline to 0 degrees. Because thats how temperature works.

But you can pick whatever you want. It does not matter what you x-axis starts at. It doesn't change the data.

Or you could just have no baseline. Just remove the X-axis line from the graph.

Then you could still look at the graph from 10 years ago, and compare it to your baseline of 5 minutes ago.

"baseline" just means the line that defines the 0 point on the X-axis.

It is just a flat line across the bottom graph It doesn't matter.

If we're talking about annual average temperature, what doesn't make sense is thinking about 5min ago.

I was actually at a political event yesterday where some derp derp conservative was going on about how this stuff is all hoax.

Meanwhile, we are in upstate NY, in late February, sitting outside enjoying the 80 degree weather which is warmer than Los Angeles.

reply


I understand where you're coming from. That said, including "some derp derp conservative" in your comment makes it easy for anyone who disagrees with you to dismiss anything else you say as partisan. Similarly, the issue is climate change. Looking at a single day, no matter how extreme, is an anecdote. The debate around the science supporting climate change is difficult enough without pointing to anecdotes in support of the theory.

Given you chose to comment on this, I believe climate change is something you care about. One of the ways to be more effective in getting something done is to not leave yourself open to easy dismissal by those who disagree with you.

Los Angeles is right by the ocean so it has much less temperature variation.

You mean because it's 80° instead of 79° global warming must be real?

