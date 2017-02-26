Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The new Nokia phones are here: Nokia 6, 5, 3 & 3310 (nokia.com)
48 points by lumannnn 47 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





The full specs page for the 3310 says it's a 2G phone. That must be an error? Verizon and AT&T have both started the shutdown of their 2G networks.

reply


Maybe it's meant for emerging markets.

reply


They should revive the N900 platform by offering Maemo/Meego in Nokia 6, 5 or 3. Would cost little and bring in tons of loyal followers.

reply


So, three generic aluminium-clad Androids made by Foxconn, and one more cute basic phone on the rather awful Series 30+ platform [1]. I wasn't expecting anything else, really, but still feeling a bit disappointed...

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Series_30%2B

reply


I wish Nokia revamped the whole Series 30+ thing to support J2ME.

I know J2ME was not really good, but they managed to get something even worse. It's almost* impossible to develop applications to their new phones.

* http://mre.mediatek.com/ is down for good since the start of 2017 and they announced that they would shutdown in 2015/12/31, so I don't think there's any official way to download the SDK.

reply


Nokia 3410 was a J2ME Series 30 phone.

reply


Of the many people I know who say they yearn for a 'dumbphone' (feature phone), I've yet to see anyone I know actually make the nostalgic leap. I don't think the Nokia 3310 would achieve that either.

The long battery life of feature phones is fantastic, and I could certainly type faster with T9.

The experience often falls apart when you want to join a group text, book an Uber, get directions etc. There are lo-fi versions of these, but the experience is bad enough to just not be worth it.

reply


I would use it as a backup phone but never as my primary device, and I did use the original back in the day. Sure, it is indestructible. But it is not applicable in the modern world.

reply


I have a dumbfone, in addition to an iphone. Bought it because I needed a secondary phone number and Iphone does not support dual sim. Did not see much point getting another smartphone

reply


I know quite a few people that don't care 1s for such things,they really just use their phones for calling and SMS, eventually taking some very occasional pictures.

reply


I'm very excited about the promise of security updates for Android.

reply


Engadget's coverage https://www.engadget.com/2017/02/26/nokia-android-smartphone...

reply


Personally, I'm excited for the Nokia 6. It ticks mostly all the right boxes.

I hope they have similar build quality as the Lumia 920 although that seems unlikely.

reply


Me too, the only negative point seems to the be the integrated battery.

Otherwise SD card support, the type of lenses, regular Android and promise to actually care about updates are very enticing.

In any case, my device is not going to die yet, so I still get to see how they actually will look like.

reply


I am impressed with the prices. Sure the core specs are nothing amazing but if it has the excellent Nokia build quality I think I will pick one up.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: