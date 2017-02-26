reply
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Series_30%2B
I know J2ME was not really good, but they managed to get something even worse. It's almost* impossible to develop applications to their new phones.
* http://mre.mediatek.com/ is down for good since the start of 2017 and they announced that they would shutdown in 2015/12/31, so I don't think there's any official way to download the SDK.
The long battery life of feature phones is fantastic, and I could certainly type faster with T9.
The experience often falls apart when you want to join a group text, book an Uber, get directions etc. There are lo-fi versions of these, but the experience is bad enough to just not be worth it.
I hope they have similar build quality as the Lumia 920 although that seems unlikely.
Otherwise SD card support, the type of lenses, regular Android and promise to actually care about updates are very enticing.
In any case, my device is not going to die yet, so I still get to see how they actually will look like.
reply