https://github.com/JohnPostlethwait/fixme
you can report issues in the github repo. However, if you want to ignore files and folders you need to pass those patterns to the function. For example, you want to exclude .git and .png then you need to run the command with -x #.png and -x #.git/:
notes -x #.git/ -x #.png
in general if you want to exclude hidden files and folders you need to run it with -h true which excludes hidden dirs and files, so you can run
notes -h true -x #.png
README.md:149: * Must have one of the words: NOTE, OPTIMIZE, TODO, HACK, XXX, FIXME, or BUG
which brought this from the readme file but it was not a "real" to do.
you can then start thinking of passing regex to the grep, and trying to catch all the other annotations like FIXME, NOTE, etc. and then again you need a way to start ignoring certain files, maybe you do not want to check all the files in your node_modules, etc.
All in all, this module is just a little helper that tries to solve all these little issues.
Thanks for the pointer :)
