Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Summarise all code annotation like TODO or FIXME (github.com)
20 points by ahmadassaf 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





There was this too:

https://github.com/JohnPostlethwait/fixme

reply


Would having a git push hook that checks for remaining/added todos with this be a good idea?

reply


Build it! Ill test it. :)

reply


How can I report issues? The tool tries to scan PNG files in the repo as well the .git folder of the repo as well.

reply


(for some reason the star (shift + 8 in an americas keyboard) is not showing in HN so am replacing it with #)

you can report issues in the github repo. However, if you want to ignore files and folders you need to pass those patterns to the function. For example, you want to exclude .git and .png then you need to run the command with -x #.png and -x #.git/:

notes -x #.git/ -x #.png

in general if you want to exclude hidden files and folders you need to run it with -h true which excludes hidden dirs and files, so you can run

notes -h true -x #.png

reply


Type \* to get *.

reply


Or you could just run `git grep --line-number TODO`.

reply


this will give you any line that has `TODO` in them, whether that was a TODO comment or just an occurrence of that word. An example:

README.md:149: * Must have one of the words: NOTE, OPTIMIZE, TODO, HACK, XXX, FIXME, or BUG

which brought this from the readme file but it was not a "real" to do.

you can then start thinking of passing regex to the grep, and trying to catch all the other annotations like FIXME, NOTE, etc. and then again you need a way to start ignoring certain files, maybe you do not want to check all the files in your node_modules, etc.

All in all, this module is just a little helper that tries to solve all these little issues.

Thanks for the pointer :)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: