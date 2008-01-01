Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Would Calexit be a good thing? (waitbutwhy.com)
There is a plethora of issues that have to be addressed, to name a few:

* The U.S. Government would have to be ok w/losing a ~1/6th of it's economy.

* California has no military; funding such would be expensive.

* All existing multilateral agreements the U.S has entered into would NOT apply to an independent California. An independent California would have less bargaining power in renegotiating said agreements.

No. People in the current bubble forget that California is usually broke/in legislative crises, which might be about to happen again. Texas is probably the only state capable of thriving if it secedes, CA doesn't even have it's own electric grid.

* https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008%E2%80%9312_California_b...

* http://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/California-s-400...

You act as though power exports from Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, Nevada and Utah would somehow cease overnight if California were to become its own country. This is of course false.

MA and NY have major economies and plenty of legislative cooperation.

And no shared border. Also, NY State is much more conservative than people assume, the State legislature is usually controlled by Republicans.

California is almost certainly going to break off from the larger United States in our lifetime. The interests of the United States are already too heterogeneous to be effectively served by a single government, and the problem is only going to get worse.

I don't believe California will be successful if it attempts to secede solo though. I'm going to go out on a limb and predict that if it is going to work, it will need to secede as part of a coordinated action with Washington and Oregon. The end result will probably be a commonwealth of nations relationship similar to the one shared by Canada and Great Britain. I've even got a catchy name for this new nation: the pacific coalition of states, or Pac Coast for short.

I'm also going to go out on a limb and predict that a combination of pushback on federal enforcement of marijuana laws and immigration policy is going to be the match that starts the fire burning. I believe popular pressure on both of these issues is going to force the coastal states to take a stand rather than roll over, and things are going to escalate from there.

On what planet do you expect that the US at large is going to accept 1/7th of their economy seceding without a fight?

I'm not sure there would be much opposition. Without California fucking things up, conservatives would reliably win the electoral AND the popular vote. The people with the most to lose are liberals in red states who would become a permanent minority.

Personally, I would not want to live in an independent California. I love everyone's good ("bleeding heart") intentions, but our legislative system seems fatally flawed.

What are they going to do? Occupy the entire coast with federal armed forces?

Sure, they could do that, but it's hard to take any sort of moral high ground or project strength on the world stage when you are forced to militarily occupy your own country against its will.

I saw it here in NYC after the election - "We'll secede, and we'll fight the other states if it comes to it." OK, good luck winning when no one owns guns, trucks, generators etc.

It's a pipe dream. You can't win a war with a bicycle and a baseball bat. Montana could probably win a war of secession, but this ain't Montana.

"You people of the South don't know what you are doing. This country will be drenched in blood, and God only knows how it will end. It is all folly, madness, a crime against civilization! You people speak so lightly of war; you don't know what you're talking about. War is a terrible thing! You mistake, too, the people of the North. They are a peaceable people but an earnest people, and they will fight, too. They are not going to let this country be destroyed without a mighty effort to save it… Besides, where are your men and appliances of war to contend against them? The North can make a steam engine, locomotive, or railway car; hardly a yard of cloth or pair of shoes can you make. You are rushing into war with one of the most powerful, ingeniously mechanical, and determined people on Earth — right at your doors. You are bound to fail. Only in your spirit and determination are you prepared for war. In all else you are totally unprepared, with a bad cause to start with. At first you will make headway, but as your limited resources begin to fail, shut out from the markets of Europe as you will be, your cause will begin to wane. If your people will but stop and think, they must see in the end that you will surely fail. " (Gen. Sherman)

Ironic reversal, but you're 100% correct.

The EU is about to see 16% of its economy disappear so there's precedent...

The EU isn't a country, never has been, and the UK only joined in the early 70's. What existed before was essentially a lot of tribes who'd been at war on and off for a few thousand years.

"California is almost certainly going to break off from the larger United States in our lifetime."

What?! That won't happen.

I love that this writer puts on no airs.

>As far as defense goes—would you want to fuck with a country with the world’s best drones, robots, tech weapons, missile defense systems, and cyberattack abilities? No one would dare attack California.

Most people try to sound more important and qualified when discussing something so radical.

No.

The very idea is insane. I think we need to do a better job of fighting the divisive forces attempting to destroy this country, led by a domestic terrorist like George Soros.

The site itself seems to be run by children[1]. This is where HN news is coming from now?

http://waitbutwhy.com/wait-but-who

