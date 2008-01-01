* The U.S. Government would have to be ok w/losing a ~1/6th of it's economy.
* California has no military; funding such would be expensive.
* All existing multilateral agreements the U.S has entered into would NOT apply to an independent California. An independent California would have less bargaining power in renegotiating said agreements.
reply
* https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/2008%E2%80%9312_California_b...
* http://www.sfchronicle.com/politics/article/California-s-400...
I don't believe California will be successful if it attempts to secede solo though. I'm going to go out on a limb and predict that if it is going to work, it will need to secede as part of a coordinated action with Washington and Oregon. The end result will probably be a commonwealth of nations relationship similar to the one shared by Canada and Great Britain. I've even got a catchy name for this new nation: the pacific coalition of states, or Pac Coast for short.
I'm also going to go out on a limb and predict that a combination of pushback on federal enforcement of marijuana laws and immigration policy is going to be the match that starts the fire burning. I believe popular pressure on both of these issues is going to force the coastal states to take a stand rather than roll over, and things are going to escalate from there.
Personally, I would not want to live in an independent California. I love everyone's good ("bleeding heart") intentions, but our legislative system seems fatally flawed.
Sure, they could do that, but it's hard to take any sort of moral high ground or project strength on the world stage when you are forced to militarily occupy your own country against its will.
It's a pipe dream. You can't win a war with a bicycle and a baseball bat. Montana could probably win a war of secession, but this ain't Montana.
Ironic reversal, but you're 100% correct.
What?! That won't happen.
>As far as defense goes—would you want to fuck with a country with the world’s best drones, robots, tech weapons, missile defense systems, and cyberattack abilities? No one would dare attack California.
Most people try to sound more important and qualified when discussing something so radical.
The site itself seems to be run by children[1]. This is where HN news is coming from now?
http://waitbutwhy.com/wait-but-who
* The U.S. Government would have to be ok w/losing a ~1/6th of it's economy.
* California has no military; funding such would be expensive.
* All existing multilateral agreements the U.S has entered into would NOT apply to an independent California. An independent California would have less bargaining power in renegotiating said agreements.
reply