|Ask HN: How do you deal with an excess of opportunities?
1 point by Lucadg 10 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|After 16 years in the Airbnb space, 4 business models (all working, none gone wildly successful) I find myself now in front of several hard choices.
I have 7 different business models I could push, 3 of them working, 4 only ideas.
I am pretty confident most of them are viable and could be scaled.
They are all extremely sexy, at least for me.
I don't know what to do: choose one and drop the others?
Or launch several startups with different people and me in the position of co-founder with limited day to day involvement?
It's the first time I've found myself in such a position, I hope you guys can help.
