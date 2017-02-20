How about a concept like "transaction"? Maybe such as `epoll_begin` and `epoll_end`? One thread achieves exclusive access when entering the block, and releases it when leaving.
Does this flaw also exist in IOCP or kqueue?
I don't see sharing FDs across threads as a useful thing to aspire to.
The common design I see these days is load balancing FDs across shared nothing threads. The thread that receives the notification via the selector is the thread that does the IO (no other thread has that FD). Keep adding threads as makes sense and never block let them block.
A combined queue makes sense when task sizes are large. For small tasks the performance is poor. I see the queuing decision as something you make after you have already retrieved the message from the network and presented it to an application layer which makes a decision on how to dispatch.
It would be cool if the kernel would do this for you under the hood! That would be amazing. Just making it correct is not enough though.
