Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why is there a widespread fear of AI? (aeon.co)
1 point by MichaelMoser123 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Since Aristotle the idea of intelligence has been used as a legitimization of oppression: the master is smarter than the slave, therefore it is his natural right to rule. By analogy it is feared that the same logic applies to AI versus Humans.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: