Why is there a widespread fear of AI?
aeon.co
MichaelMoser123
54 minutes ago
MichaelMoser123
51 minutes ago
Since Aristotle the idea of intelligence has been used as a legitimization of oppression: the master is smarter than the slave, therefore it is his natural right to rule. By analogy it is feared that the same logic applies to AI versus Humans.
