Dear HN'ers, I have quit my job last week. I work in a typical MNC and the corporate culture just took the soul out of me and i decided i got to take a decision to take back control of my life. There was simply no plan B for me. I decided its now or never. What 8 years of IT experience has shown me is that you are constantly thrown at the hottest problem / issue and asked to resolve them. Rarely did i feel the sense of accomplishment and i didn't feel that under such pressure to deliver there was any scope for mastery of a subject. Everyone has just 24 hours in a day, and all the time was taken up by the job + commute + daily grind. Not complaining as such, but i had to face the truth. Shallow work was prevalent everywhere, and no scope for solid work. It left a void in me, and i crave fulfillment. What i wish to do is instead search for work instead of a job (i deliberately differentiate here). Currently i can manage to stay afloat for 3 months with the savings i have. So any guidance on how i could make this time fruitful would be highly appreciated and i would be thankful. I would also appreciate any guidance on how to design my career and work life so i wouldn't find myself facing this again. i have worked on linux (have basic sysadmin skills) + shell + perl + python ( actively learning currently ). PS : I have self-taught all i know about development.