|Dear HN'ers,
I have quit my job last week. I work in a typical MNC and the corporate culture just took the soul out of me and i decided i got to take a decision to take back control of my life. There was simply no plan B for me. I decided its now or never.
What 8 years of IT experience has shown me is that you are constantly thrown at the hottest problem / issue and asked to resolve them. Rarely did i feel the sense of accomplishment and i didn't feel that under such pressure to deliver there was any scope for mastery of a subject. Everyone has just 24 hours in a day, and all the time was taken up by the job + commute + daily grind. Not complaining as such, but i had to face the truth.
Shallow work was prevalent everywhere, and no scope for solid work. It left a void in me, and i crave fulfillment.
What i wish to do is instead search for work instead of a job (i deliberately differentiate here). Currently i can manage to stay afloat for 3 months with the savings i have. So any guidance on how i could make this time fruitful would be highly appreciated and i would be thankful. I would also appreciate any guidance on how to design my career and work life so i wouldn't find myself facing this again.
i have worked on linux (have basic sysadmin skills) + shell + perl + python ( actively learning currently ).
PS : I have self-taught all i know about development.
Don't look to your job for any kind of fulfillment or satisfaction, unless your job is your own company and you're doing something you're passionate about. Otherwise, be a complete mercenary and treat your job as nothing more than a way to keep the rent paid, the lights on, and food on the table. Then find ways to achieve fulfillment or whatever it is you're looking for, outside of work.
Maybe that means volunteering at a soup kitchen, maybe it means working on a startup as a side project, or maybe it means playing video games every hour you're not at work. Whatever, it's up to you. The point is, take control of finding whatever meaning it is you want to find in life, and don't let it be all commingled with your job.
Ultimately you may decide you don't even want a "normal job" at all. Maybe you will decide to freelance. Maybe you're meant to be an entrepreneur and run some kind of business, or possibly multiple businesses. Maybe you want to go all Tim Ferris "four hour work week" and move to Thailand or something. One thing that will help you maintain maximum flexibility is to avoid things like a mortgage payment, car payment, etc. If you already have those things then you'll have to deal with them, but if you don't, consider not buying a new car, or a house, etc. until you have things figured out. It'll be easier to up and move, or make other dramatic changes without those encumbrances.
Some people will say to choose startups over a big MNC, but I find that startups can be worse in many ways (again, unless it's your own startup). Work hours may be more demanding, there may be more stress, etc... OTOH, if you accept my position about being very mercenary towards work, you can often find a boring position that a large company, where you can "punch the clock" for pretty much exactly 40 hours a week, do relatively boring work, get paid a decent salary, and - most importantly - reserve as much of your mental, psychic, spiritual, or whatever you want to call it, energy for your own initiatives outside of work.
