Ask HN: A memory efficient and concurrent redis – are you interested?
We are working on a redis-compatiable key-value store. Our design reduced memory consumption by half for the same dataset compared with redis. We also implemented multi-threading and ACID compliance. In a 16-core machine, we achieved more than 10X throughput compared to redis. Our implementation is 100% compatible with redis clients (it can be used as a drop-in replacement of redis). We would like to gauge the interest in our product. Please leave a comment if you would like to try it out or if you have additional feature requests.





Does it include pub/sub?

We have implemented the core features. Pub/sub is on our todo list. Is pub/sub a critical feature to you? If we support pub/sub, what would be your motivation/obstacle to switch to our product?

