Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Seeing Theory: A Visual Introduction to Probability and Statistics
(
brown.edu
)
7 points
by
kercker
7 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
jimhefferon
1 minute ago
I clicked on a couple of sections and they seem to be stubs.
Writing a book, even a new and revolutionary book, is a lot of work, much of it not fun.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
Writing a book, even a new and revolutionary book, is a lot of work, much of it not fun.
reply