Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Seeing Theory: A Visual Introduction to Probability and Statistics (brown.edu)
7 points by kercker 7 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I clicked on a couple of sections and they seem to be stubs.

Writing a book, even a new and revolutionary book, is a lot of work, much of it not fun.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: