Ask HN: How do you deal with loss of motivation?

Lately, I don't feel motivated about anything. Job is okay and I just switched about 8 months back. Work is just not challenging enough. I had to accept job because of good money and my previous job being in danger due to internal org. issues. I exercise 4 days a week but I still don't see any difference in motivation. I also had my testosterone checked. My GP says its normal. I wanted a leadership position at my company, but I was hired for a position that has no decision making power at all. Everyone here seems dumb and working on a few useless things. I thought I would be making life changing decisions after taking this job, but so far that does not seem to be the case. Should I create artificial challenge and try to get into MIT/Stanford for masters? I need to find something with purpose,big money, and satisfaction. What shall I do?