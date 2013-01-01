|
|Ask HN: How do you deal with loss of motivation?
|
18 points by rampipod 27 minutes ago
|Lately, I don't feel motivated about anything. Job is okay and I just switched about 8 months back. Work is just not challenging enough. I had to accept job because of good money and my previous job being in danger due to internal org. issues.
I exercise 4 days a week but I still don't see any difference in motivation. I also had my testosterone checked. My GP says its normal.
I wanted a leadership position at my company, but I was hired for a position that has no decision making power at all. Everyone here seems dumb and working on a few useless things.
I thought I would be making life changing decisions after taking this job, but so far that does not seem to be the case.
Should I create artificial challenge and try to get into MIT/Stanford for masters?
I need to find something with purpose,big money, and satisfaction.
What shall I do?
|
Second, as you noted you can find challenges outside of work (particularly with all the free time your automation has given you. |-D
You could try for getting into MIT or Stanford, but you could also simply take the courses you are interested in. Learning something new if a great motivator, I've found.
Then again, so is crushing you enemies, seeing their men flee before you, and hearing the lamentations of their women.
But I digress.
Another possible creative outlet & source of inspiration is participating in open source, up to and including starting your own project (which might be part of your automation platform, or something completely different.
Or get a non-tech hobby. Drawing, painting, knitting, dancing, a sport, gourmet cooking, etc. I personally find gardening to be a great way to recharge my mental and emotional batteries.
Good luck!
