Buffett Assails Money-Manager Fees as Berkshire Reports Profit Rise (wsj.com)
Little rich coming from an ex-hedge fund manager...

Buffett's main deal is Berkshire Hathaway, which is a conglomerate holding company and has little to do with hedge funds. So you wouldn't have to be a qualified investor to put money in BH, for example (although you would have to afford their stock, which is incredibly expensive). BH did own a part share in a hedge fund at one point, but Buffett never did anything like, say, charging 2 and 20

(that is, the crux of his argument has always come from the fact that he was always an thoroughly a cheap cheap person when it came to buying equities and he got real good deals by buying when everyone else had no money: he is the greatest and biggest value investor by far)

[citation needed]

