Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Buffett Assails Money-Manager Fees as Berkshire Reports Profit Rise
(
wsj.com
)
12 points
by
rottyguy
30 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
rbcgerard
16 minutes ago
Little rich coming from an ex-hedge fund manager...
reply
curuinor
11 minutes ago
Buffett's main deal is Berkshire Hathaway, which is a conglomerate holding company and has little to do with hedge funds. So you wouldn't have to be a qualified investor to put money in BH, for example (although you would have to afford their stock, which is incredibly expensive). BH did own a part share in a hedge fund at one point, but Buffett never did anything like, say, charging 2 and 20
reply
curuinor
10 minutes ago
(that is, the crux of his argument has always come from the fact that he was always an thoroughly a cheap cheap person when it came to buying equities and he got real good deals by buying when everyone else had no money: he is the greatest and biggest value investor by far)
reply
PDoyle
0 minutes ago
[citation needed]
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply