We can host up to 8 digital nomads, who can work, live, sleep and enjoy their "workation" in our Coworking-Coliving-Community-House in Malta. We are the perfect place for bloggers, coders, hippies or all other remote workers who just fast internet and a comfy desk to get into their zone. Plus the sun. Plus the beaches. Plus the peace of one of the smallest countries in the world.
Merħba? What's that? Maltese! It is the officially language, next to English, of Malta - one of the most exotic islands in Europe. Just 2 hours away from all major European airports via RyanAir, most people never ever heard of this country before, where everyone speaks English, living costs are low, internet is ultra-fast (fiber everywhere!). 8 month of Summer a year, average yearly temperature of 18°C. But what makes the Digital Nomad House unique is clearly the sense of family and friendship - this should be not another fancy soulless coworking space. #NoLatte #NoBikesOnTheWalls
So what's the idea: Coworking + Coliving + Community!
You will live in a charming Maltese house with spacious rooftops overlooking the whole island, where we are having BBQ's in the evening and enjoy the sun during the day! Whether you want to have your own private room (+ desk) or prefer to sleep in our dorm, we’ll have you covered. If your brain shuts down after 8 hours of hacking / writing, just dive into the clear blue water and you feel refreshed for the next day.
Nevertheless, while spending more than one year on the island we couldn't find a place of retreat for digital workers. That’s why we created the "Digital Nomad House" in Malta in order to establish it as a long term hotspot for digital nomads in Europe. Prices are fairly low, as we just try to cover our costs as a non-profit.
Insellimlek (this is Maltese, too!)!
Paula and Daniel
