Ask HN: How to handle bookmarks so you can find them again?

This may be too pedestrian a topic for HN but I have so many bookmarks that when I had another one it disappears into the pile never to be seen again. I do use folders but now there are tons of folders, too, I've tried Trello, and I tried pocket briefly but it didn't seem quite right though maybe I didn't give it a chance. My latest experiment is Google Bookmarks and I'm toying with just a simple either HTML page I add and categorize bookmarks on or a simple app to make managing them easier. Any suggestions on something to try? To be perfectly honest it's possible the problem is me and not taking an organized approach, not tools that are the problem. Maybe I'm waiting for the bookmarking solution to solve a problem with clutter.