Ask HN: Are there any open-source projects for long-term personal archive?

If take a long-term view on things, web applications and platforms tend to have a temporary role on our lives but end up keeping many parts of us (photos, text, video, quantified-self types of data, etc). These can easily get left behind and lost when those services arrive at the end of their incredible journey. Even if I'm not thinking of deleting all my social accounts (right now...), I was wandering if there are any solutions that one could self-host as personal archive for the long-haul, in the same way our parents kept boxes of memories. I'm thinking this would probably be some sort of quite simple but reliable service (so it's easy to maintain in the long-term) that we could connect to existing platforms and fetch our memories from there. I think this is something I would like having for myself and I guess that I'm not the only one. Do you know any open-source project or other solutions that fit this pattern?