DNA tests show Subway sandwiches could contain just 50% chicken (cbc.ca)
> The majority of the remaining DNA? Soy.

The headline got me sorta terrified, imagining what sort of repugnant, monstrous creature was being grinded and mixed into my Subway sandwich. Good to know at least it's just soy.

At least it isn't sawdust.

i'm certainly not surprised, i dont have an issue with them putting soy in the chicken, the only issue i have is them advertising as just "chicken", if they instead advertised it as chicken + soy, then i'd be totally fine with it.

As someone who eats these fake chicken sandwiches occasionally, cant say I'm surprised. I always assumed these things were the equivalent of chicken hot dog patties or something. Don't know why people eat these things... oh ya -- it's the only food place open in SF SOMA late night.

> it's the only food place open in SF SOMA late night

Wow that surprises me. I would have though SOMA would have been one of the best places in the world for people with disposable income leaving startups late and wanting to buy food on the way home.

Before I had I had a heart attack, finding out the rest soy gave me a little more sanity. I'd hate to find out it was something more sinister. Not that false advertising isn't bad.

What exactly are people expecting when they order these things ? Are they unable to tell the texture is plasticky and highly processed, unlike normal "stringy" chicken meat you prepare at home ?

they expect what the label says.

And you can process chicken and still have 100% chicken.

