Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Bleed.Cloud – Simple tools for checking your exposure to cloud bleed
(
bleed.cloud
)
5 points
by
remx
3 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
grogenaut
3 hours ago
I wrote this entirely serverless with aws using CloudFront, Lambda (python), Angular, Bootstrap, Lets Encrypt in about 8 hours. Feel free to ask questions if you want.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply