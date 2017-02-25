Hacker News
Immigration Agents Discover New Freedom to Deport Under Trump
(
nytimes.com
)
4 points
by
snowmaker
24 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
jollypop
11 minutes ago
No sympathy for those who commit crimes in our country and shouldn't be here to begin with. The few who have clean records aside from illegally entering but were associating with criminals when caught deserve no leniency.
reply
grzm
6 minutes ago
How about those who commit crimes in general? Those that associate with criminals? Do your feelings differ with respect to the severity (misdemeanor vs felony) or type of crime? Do you believe that the illegal immigrants who have committed crimes in the US have come to the US to commit these crimes? Other than deportation, do you think illegal immigrants who commit crimes should be treated differently than other criminals?
reply
jollypop
1 minute ago
Don't break the law and it's not a problem. It's called personal responsibility. I don't have time to explain myself to liberals with an agenda to push and who offer no solutions.
reply
