It's taboo to plug your startup or idea. Why? 3 points by jmdaniel 44 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite Since starting my own business (I own a drone company) it seems taboo to be honest about plugging what I have to sell. When you start a small business and have no budget for ads you need free ways to get your idea/website out there. If you built an indie game, app, Have a prototype, have a youtube channel etc and want to spread the work but you recieve nothing but hate online it can be a disaster. I thought this was a problem. So I started Runway16.us its a place to plug your idea and find early adopters looking for new products & websites to spend money on. Runway16 is not my business or source of income. I just put it together to help other people post their ideas, startups, and not feel guilty about it. Just to prove I'm real my name is Daniel and I own DroneVideoJunkie.com. If you have any recommendations for Runway16.us or just want to plug your idea I wouldn't mind constructive feedback or interesting content.











