Why Every Engineer Should Blog (excitingrole.com)
When I read ,,the only thing you need is an editor'', I thought how cool it would be if what I write would be reviewed by some people before going public...it would make me less shy about it.

Then I realized he means a text editor (though he's an editor himself)

I'd be happy to take a look at your posts before you publish them if you'd like. That goes for anyone, feel free to email me. In return I might send you some of my own.

That's my biggest problem, how do you improve your written communication without an editor? You can do the same thing over and over and call it practice, but without a reviewer how will you magically improve this skill?

Same way you acquire any other service. Pay for it, or know somebody.

Thanks to Beeminder I stuck to blogging for a while (my results, such as they are, can be found on my website) even though I wasn't happy, and they are all full of horrible grammar.

The only thing I learned from the project is that I really don't like blogging, I want to build stuff.

I think this misses another equally important reason, which is to do your part to help build the gift economy upon which we all rely in our day to day work. Near every common solution and recipe has been written up by someone, somewhere, and we all make use of these gifts.

When you learn to do something useful that other people will likely also have to accomplish at some point in time, write it up. Not only will it benefit people out there in the world, but it is also a great way to ensure that you yourself don't have to reinvent the wheel a few years down the line. Who remembers the details after that long? So write it down, and if you write it down, you may as well publish it.

