Then I realized he means a text editor (though he's an editor himself)
The only thing I learned from the project is that I really don't like blogging, I want to build stuff.
When you learn to do something useful that other people will likely also have to accomplish at some point in time, write it up. Not only will it benefit people out there in the world, but it is also a great way to ensure that you yourself don't have to reinvent the wheel a few years down the line. Who remembers the details after that long? So write it down, and if you write it down, you may as well publish it.
