Show HN: Stanchion – Add priorities your web app's network requests (github.com)
3 points by vashington 30 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Hi, hoping to get some feedback on what people thought about the idea of an application-level layer to manage network requests. Hacked together this over a week or so; definitely not production ready. Thanks for checking it out.

