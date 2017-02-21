Hacker News
Why is there ancient Greek text on Afghan banknotes?
llewelynmorgan.com
18 points
by
blinskey
3 hours ago
coldtea
3 hours ago
Err, because Afghanistan was conquered and became part of the hellenistic kingdoms created by Alexander the Great?
gumby
1 hour ago
The last half of the article gets into that. Sure, of course that was the case, but it was also later taken over by the Persian muslim invasion, so why the greek motif?
He covers two questions: 2- how it got there at all and 2 - why it appears on the note.
