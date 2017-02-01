Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Rob Pike on diversity (commandcenter.blogspot.ug)
86 points by max_ 1 hour ago | 47 comments





Programming used to be a field with significant numbers of women, including true pioneers like Grace Hopper. IIRC, female computer science majors peaked in the 80s, and have been declining since.

Even with those low numbers these days, a lot of women who are interested in programming and computer science are chased away early on, or they quickly move into more welcoming fields. So it's true that among senior staff, women are even less well represented.

This isn't just a bad thing for the women who are harassed, mistreated, or just made to feel unwelcome. It's a bad thing for the industry. If women are unwelcome, we're throwing away half of the talented engineers before they even get started.

For all those reasons, Rob is right that role models are important. But even more important: we need to stop chasing women from the field. You have to stop the bleeding before you can start improving. The recent stories out of Uber make it clear that the technology industry is at risk of moving backwards if we aren't already.

Are there any good sources that analyze the causes exodus of women from computer science? To solve these kinds of problems it would be helpful to learn the cause of the change.

>The best way to improve the representation of women in the field is not to recruit them, important though that is, but to promote them. To create role models. To push them into positions of influence.

I find the idea that we should "push them into positions of influence" abhorrent. These are zero sum games, to give them a special advantage over any other demographic is to disadvantage another. This is antithetical to everything most people believe about fairness and equality. And what of the girls who learn that their role models have been given a handicap, pushed upwards beyond their skill by well-meaning but naive men? What sort of message will that send to them?

None of this is even mentioning the basic question of, what do we even get out of trying to "correct" disparities in employment demographics? How do we even know that women as a demographic have an equal interest in computer science to men? If they don't, what do we get out of "correcting" the disparity by given them special treatment, handicaps, incentives, etc?

Pushing people into positions of influence based on their gender is nothing other than deeply sexist, discriminatory to people who don't need to be pushed, and should be absolutely unacceptable to anyone who actually cares about equality.

"In my long career, I had never before been in a room like that, and the difference in tone, conversation, respect, and professionalism was unlike any I have experienced."

Back when I was contracting I visited a lot of sites, my heart would sink when it was an all male team, you just knew the tone would be different.

In my opinion, the solution proposed in the article of: " choosing a women over a man when growing your team, just because" is counter-productive. These kind of suggestions cause people to question why a minority got promoted, if it was because of qualifications or because of reverse racism. Reverse racism is still racism, and it breeds resentment.

If you look at what happened in law and medicine (IIRC they're at about parity now, up from nearly zero women 50 years ago), things can change incredibly fast.

Great point on role models. I like https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grace_Hopper. I can't tell how much she appeals to women but I find her inspiring. One thing I like about her is she worked within an a huge bureaucratic organization, the Navy, and she figured out how to get things done. She is the one who came up with a principle of "It is easier to ask forgiveness than get permission".

> It may take proactive behavior, like choosing a women over a man when growing your team, just because, or promoting women more freely.

They don't need to be chosen "just because" :/ they should be chosen based on merit, otherwise, how good of a role model would that person become?

This is a fine and good idea, as long as the central pillar is that we remain meritocratic first, everything else should come after that.

What if we start from an assumption though that things are currently not meritocrous? Doesn't that then imply if we want to get to a place of full meritocracy some things need to be done that are different than the status quo?

I would assume that the solution wouldn't be to double down on bias hoping that bias in the opposite direction will somehow result in harmony. That's like a cable news network letting polemics on opposite sides of an issue (as if there are only to ways to look at an issue in the first place) scream at each other for a segment and then patting themselves on the back for their "balance". After all, they "presented both sides"!

If some organization isn't meritocrous in how it promotes people and participation, the solution is to make it so. And it will take time for the effects of the previous bias to unwind.

I disagree.

There are a number of papers (and I'm very afraid I'm on my phone right now, so I can't cite them. I am sorry for that) which show that things like severe gender imbalance are not self-correcting systems in the case of extreme bias -- you have to push them back closer to 50/50, but then the system will remain balanced.

This makes (to me) intuitive sense -- current staff / managers will tend to employ, and promote, people "like them", creating a self-perpetuating system.

Anyone with any knowledge of system dynamics knows that it's entirely possible that a strategy of "forcing" diversity for a while (say, a generation) may be optimal in terms of correcting the damage caused by many generations of forced exclusion.


This is an interesting area sort of like affirmative action. If we don't cede some ground to the notion meritocracy, might that not delay the length of time it takes to increase diversity in the field? Will this create the best possible computing and technology world possible -- cutting out or limiting half the population? That is the point Rob is subtly making. We may have to trade a little merit now for increased diversity and a stronger future world of computing. To be clear merit is the easiest way to go about things. That said, I have a daughter and am not sure I would want her in my field as it stands right now (high end infosec). It is even more male dominated than typical engineering and dev. Things to think long and hard about.

edit: we are also assuming things are an in general meritocracy in technology amd I suspect that isn't true, but that is a different but relatef discussion.

What is the point of diversity? You're just drawing arbitrary lines based on skin color or gender or sexual orientation. If you drew those lines somewhere else say, favorite color/food, political affiliation, mathematical abilities, etc. you'd have a completely different categorization. This is why a meritocracy is so important. There is no smaller minority group than the individual, basing outcomes on anything else is inherently arbitrarily discriminatory.

The purpose of diversity is to promote a meritocracy.

Non-diverse environments are unmeritocratic. They drive away half of the talent.


Meritocracy paradoxically seems to lead to worse results overall. Remember that measuring merit is effectively impossible in any kind of reliable and systematic fashion.

Which means its measured by heuristics, and heuristics are very sensitive to preconceptions, stereotypes, etc.

Pike is arguing the opposite - that computing should become less meritocratic. Hence promoting women "just because".

I think I'll continue to promote people who seem to do good work, regardless of their gender. If some women lose interest in computing because they lack role models, too bad for them: there are plenty of female programmers in eastern Europe and Russia who don't seem to care.

Exactly. We need to be meritocratic.

And the current world that we live in is NOT meritocratic, as half of the good talent is getting driven out of the industry.

The way to promote meritocracy IS to support women. Anti diversity initiatives and environments are unmeritocratic.

People who raise their index finger to lament that, in the best of cases, do it speaking from a place of confidence that in a meritocratic system they are securely competitive. It's a little bit about where that confidence comes from and why not everyone enjoys that confidence.

Well, the trouble with that, we would be asked to believe, is that we all have unconscious biases that lead us to recruit / promote people who are more like ourselves.

In my experience this does seem to be the case.

Absent a reason to believe that there should be more well-known men in computing than women, we have quite a distance to go to achieve a meritocracy.

I haven't heard any plausible theories for this. The best I've heard is plausible theories for why, given existing biases in society, more men are entering and succeeding in the field than women. That's usually used to argue that some individual company or process isn't at fault for having an imbalanced output. But that's hardly a meritocracy when you know you're leaving qualified people behind, neither for the company, nor at all for the field as a whole!

(Incidentally, the term "meritocracy" is from a dystopian essay trying to satirize the concept: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Rise_of_the_Meritocracy )

I think you mean phallocratic.

Diversity is a social issue. Meritocracy is not a good tool to fix social issues.

>Nor were they wallflowers.

what does wallflowers mean here?

definition 3 ? http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=wallflower

I think the core meaning, without UD's connotations, is someone who's present, but doesn't really participate. I believe the word comes from people who go to social events like dances but instead of going out on the dance floor to dance with everyone they stand along with walls and watch. "Shy" is not the right word for the context described by Rob Pike. Presumably the notional wallflowers at a tech conference or meeting would be people who didn't feel like any attempts at participation would be welcomed, taken seriously, or given due consideration. The non-wallflower astronomers are full and equal participants in the discussion.

More like #1?

Like someone at a dance hall who is not asked to dance and stands at the wall when others go to the floor?

https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/wallflower

Definition 2

oh ok. What is wrong with being shy. 'none of them were wallflowers' seems like such an odd thing to say. As a shy person myself, hate this .

Pike was pointing out that the women present participated as one would expect of any professional in such a meeting.

Do you think there are benefits to being shy in such a context?

The definition says that you might refrain from either shyness (your own preference not to participate) or unpopularity (others' preference that you do not participate). I think the latter was more what was meant here.

I'm extremely shy in certain situations (for instance, I hate introducing myself to people at parties, bars, etc.), but if I'm in a meeting for a group I'm involved with, I will absolutely say as much as I'm allowed to say.

Yeah, not a good word to use at all...

I think they meant to say that the women in question were active participants.

That would appear to be correct in my regular understanding of how that term is used.

> In my long career, I had never before been in a room like that, and the difference in tone, conversation, respect, and professionalism was unlike any I have experienced. I can't prove it was the presence of women that made the difference - it could just be that astronomers are better people all around, a possibility I cannot really refute - but it seemed to me that the difference stemmed from the demographics.

I feel exactly the same way. After undergrad, I assembled a board game group with my male friends. Some girls (girlfriends, invited drop-ins) became regulars, and for a long while, the group was pretty much 50/50. It had never been so good.

Eventually some things happened, people moved away, and eventually the group became 100% male, nerdy guys. It was a pale shadow of its own self. I eventually lost interest in it altogether, and we get together very infrequently now.

It had nothing to do with dating or romance. I never bothered figuring exactly what it was that made the group better. As far as I'm concerned, diversity for the sake of diversity is a noble goal.

Many other professional and educational anecdotes contribute to this last belief, not just this board game example, but it is representative.

Imagine if someone wrote a text like that about males. Imagine someone would point out how incredibly respectful and professional florist meetings are if there is a larger than usual percentage of men. They'd be lynched, called misogynists and sexists.

I deeply resent everyone who contributes to this petty fight among the genders.

> The best way to improve the representation of women in the field is [...] to promote them. [...] To push them into positions of influence.

I am all for equality in chances for all people, men and women, black and white, gay and straight, anything really, but this affirmative action "promote X because she is a women" (or black, or XXX) is something I will fight against with all my being and all my forces until the day I die.

I strongly feel this type of insidious thinking is the most dangerous thing facing humanity today, worse than global warming, the united states, or global war. I will never be silent against this rampant so-called-positive sexism.

Why? I mean, you took two paragraphs to write "I disagree", but you forgot the ", because".

, because ... it's obvious.

Promoting incompetent people because they have a vagina is not a policy that will promote harmony between the genders, nor will it magically make meetings vaguely better. It will however lead to resentment and distrust amongst men, who will always wonder if their female boss got where she did by being good, or simply by being a woman.

Not gp commenter, but I think the point is that while yes, having more women (or <insert group here> for a different discussion) would be a good thing, they shouldn't simply be put into these positions by virtue of the "minority" (quoted for lack of a better word) traits ALONE. Rather, would it not be better to have people with <whatever trait> who are incredibly competent / qualified / etc. who would be a better role model to those with <whatever trait> who want to get into the field?

Cool. What if it turned out that in some places there is proof that what's going on is "promote X, because he is a man"... would you then fight against that with all your being?

reply


Of course I would. I strongly want injustice and discrimination to end in the world (which is why I am against affirmative action in the first place).

"this type of thinking is the most dangerous thing facing humanity today, worse than global warming"

I disagree with you, and am curious how you would justify your position.

Promote has two meanings:

> Further the progress of (something, especially a cause, venture, or aim); support or actively encourage.

And

> Advance or raise (someone) to a higher position or rank.

From my reading of the article Rob is mostly arguing for the first and not for giving them positions of power purely based on their gender. But having women in positions of power is important and we should ensure to at least take away impediments that prevent them from achieving that.

Your "strong feelings" are misguided. As a society or [sub]culture we are not judged on our efforts or philosophies but on our outcomes. And the stakes are higher proportional to the power we collectively wield. If women or other minorities are disproportionately under-represented in our communities then that fact, that outcome, deserves direct acknowledgement, attention, and recompense.

reply


Why? Your statement has an implicit assumption - that all demographics have equal interest and potential in every field and community. This has not been proven and if it is not true, then what is the point of making sure everyone has equal representation in every field?

reply


The success difference between first and {second,third,...} borns is probably higher than the one between male/female.

Do you support affirmative action for second-borns?

I agree absolutely, it's disgusting. What sort of message does it send to women, that they cannot succeed without special treatment? We get nothing out of this.

