Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Announcing ggraph: A grammar of graphics for relational data (data-imaginist.com)
11 points by adamnemecek 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





I've done a lot of work with graph network libraries in R/ggplot2 for data visualization, even figuring out how to make them interactive, in WebGL for scaling to hundreds of nodes, with minor code changes.

Tutorial: http://minimaxir.com/2016/12/interactive-network/

Practical example using HaveIBeenPwned data: http://minimaxir.com/2016/12/pwned-network/

The catch is that this trick uses the ggnetwork library, which is less-actively developed than ggraph. I remember trying to port the code to ggraph but with not much success. Now that the official release of graph is out, I'll give these types of visualizations another try.

reply


More people should be aware of the work that goes into plotting data in R. All UI design is a subset of data visualization, and boy are the R people really ahead of the pack in data visualization.

Some other projects that might be of your interest:

https://vega.github.io/vega/

http://ggvis.rstudio.com/

http://bokeh.pydata.org/en/latest/

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: