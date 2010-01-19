Hacker News
Machine Learning from scratch. Bare bones implementations in Python
(
github.com
)
34 points
by
eriklindernoren
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
4 comments
|
favorite
schmit
30 minutes ago
One quick comment: in general it is a bad idea to compute the inverse of a matrix (to solve a linear system). It's much better to compute the QR factorization or SVD instead (or simply call least square solver).
See for example:
https://www.johndcook.com/blog/2010/01/19/dont-invert-that-m...
reply
eriklindernoren
17 minutes ago
Thank you for the feedback. :) I plan on fixing this soon!
reply
jogundas
26 minutes ago
Very cool! I have actually been planning to do exactly what you did, sir :)
reply
eriklindernoren
20 minutes ago
Thanks! :)
reply
