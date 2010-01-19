Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Machine Learning from scratch. Bare bones implementations in Python (github.com)
One quick comment: in general it is a bad idea to compute the inverse of a matrix (to solve a linear system). It's much better to compute the QR factorization or SVD instead (or simply call least square solver).

See for example: https://www.johndcook.com/blog/2010/01/19/dont-invert-that-m...

Thank you for the feedback. :) I plan on fixing this soon!

Very cool! I have actually been planning to do exactly what you did, sir :)

Thanks! :)

