LSD 'microdosing' is trending in Silicon Valley
18 points
by
evo_9
1 hour ago
hashkb
2 minutes ago
Careful not to over-micro-dose, then it's just a really weird day at work. Heard from a friend.
reese_john
19 minutes ago
gwern has a great write-up on this:
https://www.gwern.net/LSD%20microdosing
