InfoSec CIA triad in a new dress. CIA3 is more complete and easy to adopt
rlodbrok
25 minutes ago
Information security key concepts and basic principles. The CIA-cubed model is a variation of the classical CIA triad, providing: Confidentiality, Integrity, Availability, Accountability, Assurance.
More details are being added regularly to the related SECCO blog.
