Lifetimes of cryptographic hash functions (updated for SHA-1)
mtgx
9 minutes ago
If you're not willing to move to SHA256 "because of performance," you should at least move to Blake2.
https://blake2.net/
There's no excuse for staying with SHA1 at this point.
