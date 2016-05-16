EDIT: They (say they) aren't shutting this down to low traction, but it will only reinforce the existing perception.
reply
I wonder, how much can a service like this cost Google? Are the savings worth the negative publicity that comes out of so lightly launch and then shut down services? I feel like they're starting to really damage their brand among those in the know, which are the ones who give advice to everybody else...
It tends to chip away at your confidence if you're looking at investing in their services.
I can't say I'd be confident in their newest project-of-the-week going forward though (if not in those realms), if I needed it to go beyond the next 5 years.
The idea was cool, I think small group collaboration and being able to share stuff in a "stream" for just us was a really interesting way to approach the problem, however the UI and user flow just didn't "click" in a way that's hard to describe.
so basically project infanticide...
EDIT: They (say they) aren't shutting this down to low traction, but it will only reinforce the existing perception.
reply