Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Pragmatic thoughts on #CloudBleed (troyhunt.com)
2 points by Spydar007 14 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





To help with this, I made https://bleed.cloud/index.html

It lets you run domains quickly without downloading and grepping.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: