Pragmatic thoughts on #CloudBleed
troyhunt.com
2 points
by
Spydar007
14 minutes ago
grogenaut
10 minutes ago
To help with this, I made
https://bleed.cloud/index.html
It lets you run domains quickly without downloading and grepping.
