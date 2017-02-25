Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Things Programmers Should Never Say: "Who Wrote This Awful Code" (shubhamjain.co)
4 points by shubhamjain 33 minutes ago





In addition to this, I hold the rather controversial opinion that: most of the time, "good enough" is good enough.

There's no merit to striving for elegance in everything you do. You're better off shipping 3 projects with inelegant kludges than 1 perfect one. The customers aren't going to care. The users aren't going to care. You ship more code and create more value. Everyone's a winner if you bodge things more!

Within reason.

