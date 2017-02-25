There's no merit to striving for elegance in everything you do. You're better off shipping 3 projects with inelegant kludges than 1 perfect one. The customers aren't going to care. The users aren't going to care. You ship more code and create more value. Everyone's a winner if you bodge things more!
Within reason.
