Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Giant neuron found wrapped around entire mouse brain (nature.com)
2 points by mcbits 52 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





This is very cool, and very hard! The observation has its own significance of course, but I think even the method they used is important in its own right.

Also shows how little we still understand of biological fine structure and detail. $deity is in the details!

Though, given my limited understanding of neuro, I still fail to see why having a single neuron that circumnavigates the brain should lead to consciousness.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: