Ask HN: How do IT departments handle diverse operating systems

We are still using Win7 (and latest MacOS) as the default OS at my workplace. There are roughly 2000 developers in the company and probably around 90% of development is done on Win7. In your experience, how can different Windows versions be managed in such environment? The IT department installs various default packages (VPN, chrome, antivirus, etc...), but not much else and nothing particularly special. All our internal sites (at least the ones that are usually accessed by the developers) work with Chrome. I'm asking because i'm trying to come up with arguments to convince the IT people to allow developers to choose their own OS/hardware. thanks!