W3C Issues Recommendations for Annotations on the Web
jedharris
43 minutes ago
Waiting a long time for this. Looks flexible and comprehensive. A bunch of compliant tools (see tests) but none yet provides 100% coverage of the recommendations.
I hope coming soon to every web browser!
