Historically, web standards where a committee gets together and decides how a feature is going to look without the buy-in of users or browser vendors have a very poor track record of adoption. The way actually-successful web features get standardized is that users start clamoring for it, which leads someone to build a hacked-up JS implementation of it, which leads to a company founded around that hacked-up JS implementation, which leads to competition, which leads to browser vendors building it into the browser, which leads to an open standard.
Trying to skip steps doesn't seem to work. If you build the feature without users who want it, nobody will use it. If you build the company without the prototype, you won't get a working implementation. If you build it into the browser when there's a dominant monopoly company, people will continue to use the company rather than the browser's version (this is the story of Google vs. IE+Bing & Facebook vs. RSS & semantic web). If you standardize it before it's been adopted by multiple browsers, people will ignore the standard (this is the story of RDF, the semantic web, and countless other W3C features that have fallen into the dustbin of history).
And if any one of those parties are not at the table when the standard is written, they'll ignore the standard anyway.
I spent time trying to figure out if hypothes.is even uses the protocol and data model in their own software. I'm not confident enough in my analysis to say they absolutely aren't, but I'm also not convinced they are really using it. They would probably counter that it wasn't even a standard yet, but I'm not even sure how close their current model is to this.
They did have some of their employees in the W3C working group. Several of the others seemed to be in the "library" field.
When I use the hypothes.is extension, I see queries in my browser's developer console that do not look anything at all like they are querying annotation collections as defined in the spec.
The data returned from these queries is close to the spec but includes many fields that aren't in it. These extra fields seem to be conveying important information for their application.
Edit: I ran one of their annotations through the W3C tests. Five failed tests. Including one of the most important fields:
{
"name": "1:2 Implements **Annotation _id_ key** which has a **single value** that is a **string of format uri** - [model 3.1](https://www.w3.org/TR/annotation-model/#annotations)",
"status": "FAIL",
"message": "assert_true: ERROR: Annotation is missing id key or its value is not a single string of format uri.; expected true got false"
},
Of course, you run the risk that you end up with de-facto standards and everyone having to implement one implementation's extensions (oh, hi WebKit-prefixed properties!).
Correct. But since it has all this "JSON-LD" stuff baked in, you need to also carefully define and publish the extra fields.
It was very easy to pass the tests the W3C working group used to verify that they had two working implementations of the data model and protocol. Most of the test default to passing if the specified tag is not present. Basically, it's not clear whether a serious, real attempt to use this has been made. I'm unconvinced that the specification is robust enough to be useful without ending up with a lot of vendor lock-in.
The toy extension was playing around with using these annotations to alert publishers and potentially other users of typos in their articles and pages. It would be nice to have a side channel to report typos other than just using the comment section or trying to find an email address. Will the "meta web" ever catch on?
I never published it but I still might add a page about my experience on my website. I have posted about the idea there before.
The data model has a required field called `id` which is an IRI (like a URI) that is basically a globally unique identifier.
The protocol allows an annotation to be transmitted without the `id` field attached.
Why? Is the field required or not.
In my toy implementation I had my browser client attach a v4 UUID as the `id` field before sending it to my server. But it would have still been valid without it.
All of the specs, in their "Status of the Document" section, say:
> This document was published by the Web Annotation Working Group as a Recommendation. If you wish to make comments regarding this document, please send them to public-annotation@w3.org (subscribe, archives). All comments are welcome.
I'd guess, therefore, you should complain there (I have no idea if you have; I haven't looked through the archives!). Of course, there are plenty of W3C groups where specs have became pretty much totally abandoned as soon as they've reached REC, so it's totally plausible nothing will happen. :( (This tends to come about because groups are chartered to work on specs and bring them along the REC-track till they reach REC; unless a further version is being worked on there isn't necessarily any group actually with maintenance of the spec in-scope.)
I read the "rules" for W3C groups and in order to actually participate you need to be a member of a big organization and all this other stuff. I'm not sure anyone would have listened.
And if it was sent between the spec becoming a Candidate Recommendation and going to Proposed Recommendation, it must (in theory) have been addressed. If not, something's gone wrong process-wise with how the group was operating (and from poking around a bit, it seems likely it did). Le sigh. :\
What happens if the content changes? Random example: Someone highlights a picture of salad and notes "my favorite food!" and then the publisher changes the image to show roadkill instead of salad.
It depends what type of specifier you use. The data model provides a number of specifier types. A "text position selector" would lock in the annotation at a certain point in the text like the 142nd character. An "xpath selector" would use a DOM-like notation to place the annotation.
If your annotation is a "highlight" then you would need to use these selectors within a "range selector" with a specified start and end point.
If you want your annotations to be robust to content changes, you will probably need to use multiple specifier types. This is allowed by the specification but it felt very clumsy to me to implement.
If the target is available at multiple URLs, there is something available to handle it, but the hosts of the content need to add links to the canonical URL so your annotation software can use that.
Not really.
1) a client-side event which informs the page of the annotation's publication URLs;
2) a server-side notification sent to the publisher's “well-known” contact address.
Either or both of these mechanisms may be used, each with its own use cases." https://www.w3.org/annotation/diagrams/annotation-architectu...
https://www.w3.org/TR/annotation-protocol/
https://www.w3.org/TR/annotation-model/
Any type of notification would be an extra feature performed by annotation software, but is not a part of the specification.
Your annotation client could query the annotation server at a known endpoint for new annotations. The results should be ordered and paginated, but the order and pagination used seem to be at the discretion of individual implementations.
How much private data about my browser and my host am I leaving when an annotation is created?
Is there a practical way to delete these both from the page and the public record, or would they be stored in perpetuity?
Source: https://www.w3.org/TR/annotation-model/
The protocol specifies that annotations are shared over HTTP, you can have them behind whatever kind of locks you want.
> How much private data about my browser and my host am I leaving when an annotation is created?
The specification doesn't store anything like this. But since everything happens over HTTP, the client/server you use may include things like that. Since it's a standard, you should be able to use whatever programs you wish.
There are fields specified to include things like author name, creation date, etc. It will depend on your client how they are used. They aren't required.
Aside: That interactive SVG slide-show is pretty impressive in itself.
First, the core concept of associative indexing:
Our ineptitude in getting at the record is largely caused by the artificiality of systems of indexing. When data of any sort are placed in storage, they are filed alphabetically or numerically, and information is found (when it is) by tracing it down from subclass to subclass... The human mind does not work that way. It operates by association. With one item in its grasp, it snaps instantly to the next that is suggested by the association of thoughts, in accordance with some intricate web of trails carried by the cells of the brain.
Introducing the memex:
Consider a future device for individual use, which is a sort of mechanized private file and library. It needs a name, and, to coin one at random, "memex" will do. A memex is a device in which an individual stores all his books, records, and communications, and which is mechanized so that it may be consulted with exceeding speed and flexibility. It is an enlarged intimate supplement to his memory.
Associating one item with another is the essence of the memex:
This is the essential feature of the memex. The process of tying two items together is the important thing.
When the user is building a trail, he names it, inserts the name in his code book, and taps it out on his keyboard. Before him are the two items to be joined, projected onto adjacent viewing positions. At the bottom of each there are a number of blank code spaces, and a pointer is set to indicate one of these on each item.
Adding one's own annotations and links, and then sharing them to colleagues, is the vision:
First he runs through an encyclopedia, finds an interesting but sketchy article, leaves it projected. Next, in a history, he finds another pertinent item, and ties the two together. Thus he goes, building a trail of many items. Occasionally he inserts a comment of his own, either linking it into the main trail or joining it by a side trail to a particular item. When it becomes evident that the elastic properties of available materials had a great deal to do with the bow, he branches off on a side trail which takes him through textbooks on elasticity and tables of physical constants. He inserts a page of longhand analysis of his own. Thus he builds a trail of his interest through the maze of materials available to him.
And his trails do not fade. Several years later, his talk with a friend turns to the queer ways in which a people resist innovations, even of vital interest. He has an example, in the fact that the outraged Europeans still failed to adopt the Turkish bow. In fact he has a trail on it. A touch brings up the code book. Tapping a few keys projects the head of the trail. A lever runs through it at will, stopping at interesting items, going off on side excursions. It is an interesting trail, pertinent to the discussion. So he sets a reproducer in action, photographs the whole trail out, and passes it to his friend for insertion in his own memex, there to be linked into the more general trail.
Arguably we still do not have a satisfactory realization of the memex. The Web is not quite it; nor the personal Wiki, nor the personal mind-mapper, though each comes close. Perhaps the web with annotations will realize the dream? Though note that Tim Berners-Lee recognized in 1995 that even with a Memex, we might fail to organize our larger technical and social structures: "We have access to information: but have we been solving problems?"
[1] https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/1945/07/as-we-m...
[2] https://www.w3.org/Talks/9510_Bush/Talk.html
