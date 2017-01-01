Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ragic – Editable forms with relational data (ragic.com)
I would really like to see a good tool in the "beyond Google Sheets"-space.

I tried Ragic just now for 10-15 minutes and it is far from simple, like their landing page claims. It is nothing at all like a database and it also is nothing at all like a spreadsheet (and not in a good way).

Edit: Looking at previous discussions about it here on HN, the criticism in this 5 year old comment all still holds true: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=3960207

> "Over 90% of enterprise IT projects are delivered late."

Due to piss poor project managers and lack of business requirements and/or realistic deadlines.

This seems to serve the same purpose as, e.g., Access. What is different about this?

1) Your data is in the cloud, you do have do worry about controlling it yourself.

2) There is no perpetual license to worry about, only pay as long as you need your data.

3) Access allowed business people to muddle through creating database that IT hated to have to maintain... this is obviously different.

Your pricing page is not mobile-friendly.

Is this like dabbledb?

Many updates, new features and a redesign? Seems very nice.

HTTP only sign up page? really? in 2017?

Top sign-up link is https, but you're correct that it's possible to load it as http and the sign-up in the body of the page links to the http version.

They need to redirect any http to https for the sign-up page; they already do this for the login page.

